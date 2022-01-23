Evan McPherson Called Game Before Drilling 52-Yarder to Send Bengals to AFC Championship

NASHVILLE — Bengals kicker Evan McPherson has been great all season long.

His stellar play continued in Saturday's 19-16 win over the Titans. McPherson made all four of his field goal attempts, including a 52-yarder as time expired to send the Bengals to the AFC Championship Game.

McPherson is talented, but his attitude and focus are just as impressive.

"That guy is unbelievable," Joe Burrow said after the game. "He was talking to Brandon (Allen) as he was going out to kick, and he gave a little warmup swing and he said, 'Ah, it looks like we're going to the AFC Championship,' right before he went out there and kicked it."

McPherson called his shot. He hasn't flinched in big moments all season long.

"This is my job. This is what I do for a living. So it's my job to stay cool, calm, collected in moments like those," he said. "I'm just so happy that my team put me in the position to succeed and give me the opportunity to win the game."

McPherson is 8-for-8 on field goal attempts this postseason. He's responsible for 27 of the Bengals' 46 points in their two playoff games.

The 22-year-old received the game ball on Saturday. It's well deserved after what he's done for this team in the postseason. They wouldn't be going to the AFC Championship Game without him.

"We knew exactly what we had as soon as he walked into the building in camp and we just saw how he carried himself," Burrow said. "Everyone at this level can kick through the uprights, but it's how you handle yourself in the locker room that shows us that you have the confidence to go out there and make a kick like this and perform the way he did in a game like this."

