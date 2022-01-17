Skip to main content

Chiefs Beat Steelers, Bengals to Play Titans in Division Round of NFL Playoffs

Cincinnati will hit the road next week to play Tennessee.
CINCINNATI — It's time to hit the road. The Bengals will play the Titans in Nashville next week in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. 

Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 22 at 4:30 p.m. ET. 

The No. 2 seeded Chiefs beat the Steelers on Sunday night, which means they'll host the Bills next week in Kansas City. 

Tennessee finished 12-5 this season and earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC. They were on a bye this week. 

The Titans have won three-straight games. All-Pro running back Derrick Henry will be back in the lineup after missing most of the season with a foot injury. 

We'll have more on this matchup in the coming days. For more on the Bengals, watch the video below. 

