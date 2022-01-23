Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Titans
The Bengals beat the Titans on Saturday to advance to the AFC Championship.
Here are our winners and losers from the big win:
Winners
Joe Burrow
The second year quarterback had a great game, despite the offensive line struggles. He completed 28-of-37 passes for 358 yards. He maintained his poise and did just enough to get the Bengals to the AFC Championship Game.
Evan McPherson
The rookie stepped up. The fifth round pick knocked down a 52 yarder to send the Bengals to the AFC Championship. He has been fantastic all season, but his performance today will go down in Bengals history.
D.J. Reader
Going into the game, everyone knew Reader was a key player against the Titans run-heavy offense. He performed well early on with two tackles for loss, and kept it going the entire game, preventing Derrick Henry from running wild.
Logan Wilson
Wilson had the biggest play of the game outside of McPherson's kick. His interception with 20 seconds left gave Cincinnati a chance to win it.
This defense continues to make big plays in crucial moments.
Losers
Offensive line
It was one of the worst displays of pass protection I have ever seen, giving up nine sacks and countless pressures. This cannot happen again. They need to fix their communication issues before the AFC title game.
