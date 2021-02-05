NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Rookie Breakdown: Akeem Davis-Gaither Flashes Potential in First NFL Season

Davis-Gaither looks to build on what he did in 2020
Bengals linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither was widely considered one of the best day three picks in the 2020 NFL Draft. His rookie season was highly anticipated for many fans.

The former Appalachian State defender was the second of three linebackers to be selected by the Bengals last season. As expected, he was mostly a role player during his first year in the NFL. After making most of his appearances on special teams, his defensive snaps were solid. He made two starts on defense and appeared in all 16 games. 

Statistically, Davis-Gaither had a solid rookie season. In a limited number of snaps, he accumulated 31 tackles, one interception and a half sack.

The most memorable moment in Davis-Gaither’s rookie season came in Week 17 against the Baltimore Ravens. Early in the second quarter, Margus Hunt deflected Lamar Jackson's pass and Davis-Gaither made a diving interception.

Aside from that play, some of his other notable moments came in pass coverage. He got beat a few times, but flashed his athleticism on multiple plays this season.

Based on what we saw from him as a rookie, Davis-Gaither's role should increase next season. He has the athletic ability and football IQ to be a very good starter for this team in the future. Next season is huge for his development and getting closer to reaching his potential.

Jan 3, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (59) celebrates the interception with cornerback Jalen Davis (37) and linebacker Germaine Pratt (57) and linebacker Jordan Evans (50) during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
