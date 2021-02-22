Bengals Address OL, Add Top Playmaker in Latest Three-Round Mock Draft

Would you be happy with these moves?

It's no secret that the Bengals need to address their offensive line in free agency and in the draft.

Keeping Joe Burrow upright has to be their number one priority this offseason.

So what happens if Oregon tackle Penei Sewell isn't available when the Bengals are on the clock with the fifth pick?

That exact scenario happened in the NFL Draft Bible's latest mock draft. The Miami Dolphins took Sewell with the third overall pick.

Trevor Lawrence went first, Zach Wilson went second, Sewell went third and Justin Fields went fourth.

That means the Bengals could still select an offensive lineman like Northwestern's Rashawn Slater or they could take a playmaker with the top wide receivers still on the board.

They make the right decision and take LSU star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

Reuniting Burrow with Chase is a no-brainer. The duo was dominant in 2019 for the Tigers.

Chase has a chance to be a true No. 1 wide receiver in the NFL. The soon to be 21-year-old would fit right in with Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd.

READ MORE: Prospect Breakdown—A Closer Look at LSU WR Ja'Marr Chase

The Bengals stick with offense in the second-round. They take Alijah Vera-Tucker from USC with pick No. 38.

It's a deep offensive line class, which allows Cincinnati to pass on Slater, Christian Darrisaw and the other top linemen in round one.

Vera-Tucker played left tackle for the Trojans, but plenty of evaluators believe he will be a high-end guard in the NFL.

He's extremely athletic and should fit well in Frank Pollack's zone scheme.

The good news for the Bengals is they need help at both guard and tackle. Vera-Tucker should step in and be an upgrade. It wouldn't be surprising to see the Bengals give him a shot at right tackle, but he'd probably end up at guard.

Sam Cosmi, Liam Eichenburg, Alex Leatherwood and Dillon Radunz were four other offensive linemen still available when the Bengals made this pick.

Cosmi seems like a no-brainer if he falls to Cincinnati in round two. He's considered a round one level talent and would be able to step in and play right tackle right away for the Bengals.

They continue to address their offense in round three by taking guard Trey Smith from Tennessee.

Smith, like Vera-Tucker, should represent an instant upgrade at the guard position.

If the Bengals added a proven offensive tackle in free agency, then they could've completely remade their offensive line in one offseason.

Taking Cosmi in round two would've made sense if the Bengals needed a tackle, but maybe that won't be as big of a need after free agency.

Adding three key pieces on offense, including a potential star in Chase and two maulers in the trenches would be an ideal outcome for the Bengals.

They'd still have five more draft picks to address the defensive line, cornerback and offensive tackle.

Check out NFL Draft Bible's entire three-round mock draft here.

-----

You May Also Like:

Billy Price Offers Up Some Big Time Praise For Joe Burrow

Joe Mixon Has Lofty Goals for the 2021 Season

Billy Price Knows 2021 is a Make or Break Season For Him

Look: Joe Burrow Works Out With Teammates

Prospect Breakdown: A Closer Look at Penei Sewell

Bengals OC Brian Callahan Explains What They Want in a Wide Receiver

Could the Bengals Bolster O-Line in Trade with Cap-Strapped Rams?

Mock Draft 3.0 is Here!

Check Out Our Offseason Plan for the Bengals

Could A.J. Green Sign With Bengals' Rival?

J.J. Watt is "Seriously Considering" Signing With the Cleveland Browns

Bengals Free Agent Pros and Cons: Best of the Rest

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook