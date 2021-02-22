Mock Draft Monday: Three rounds with first-round trades

View the Sunday Mock Draft podcast episode

It’s that time again; another Mock Draft Monday to get your week kick-started. With the new league year just around the corner, key players will be finding new homes, which always shakes up how the draft picks could look come April.

With the number of prospects that returned to school this year, this draft is even more crucial than previous years. Teams will have to hit on prospects early and find talent in the later rounds, where options will be even slimmer. Let's dive into the first three rounds of the NFL Draft, with trades in the first round that will affect other rounds as well.

Round One

1 Jacksonville Jaguars: QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

Trevor Lawrence is the obvious pick. With the Jacksonville Jaguars in complete rebuild mode, including their coaching staff, it'll be essential to start with one of the best quarterback prospects to come out of college in the past few years.

“Lawrence is the obvious pick for the Jaguars. He is mentally advanced for a young quarterback, has all the physical tools and leadership ability one could want and will immediately be a face of the franchise for the Jaguars from the start.” John Shipley - si.com/nfl/jaguars

2 New York Jets: QB Zach Wilson, BYU

"I think Wilson is their guy if they're not sticking with Darnold. Darnold has a lot of potential in this league but Wilson seems to be the real deal and this way, they can start the clock over with a rookie contract in this new offense." Max Goodman - si.com/nfl/Jets

There is a lot of talk about who the next quarterback off of the board will be. There is a case for Justin Fields or Trey Lance but in this scenario, the Jets select Zach Wilson, who has shown flashes of being a complete quarterback with strong developmental traits. The Jets will enjoy starting over with the BYU product.

“I think this is the right move for the Jets. Trade Darnold for some picks, restart the clock with a rookie quarterback under a new coaching staff and get to work. Sure, it would’ve been nice to get Trevor Lawrence, but in the right offense, it sure seems like Zach Wilson could be the real deal as well.” Max Goodman - si.com/nfl/Jets

3 Miami Dolphins via Houston Texans: OT Penei Sewell, Oregon

“If the Dolphins stay put at three, I don't see them going wide receiver even for Ja’Marr Chase, as many mocks have suggested, I think they'd go more for Sewell and move either Austin Jackson or Robert Hunt inside to guard.” Alain Poupart - si.com/nfl/dolphins

The Dolphins will try to make a pick within the top ten but if they are unable to find a team willing to jump up for a quarterback, then adding to an already young and improving offensive line would be the next best move.

4 Atlanta Falcons: QB Justin Fields, Ohio State

The Falcons get a gift at four with Justin Fields falling to them. Due to Matt Ryan's current price tag and age, it'll be wise for Atlanta to address the quarterback position to prepare for the future.

5 Cincinnati Bengals: WR Ja'Marr Chase, LSU

“The Bengals will most likely add an offensive player at five. Penei Sewell is the obvious choice, followed by Ja'Marr Chase.” James Rapien - si.com/nfl/bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals get to pair Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase together again, after winning the National Championship in both of their final games at the collegiate level. The Bengals need to build weapons around their young gunslinger and what better way to do that than to provide him with someone he has already won with.

“With Sewell gone, this is a no-brainer. Landing Chase in this spot would be a home run. The Bengals desperately need someone that can stretch the field and he dominated the SEC with Joe Burrow at just 19-years-old. Chase projects to be a true number one wide receiver, which is exactly what Cincinnati is missing. They were smart not to reach on an offensive lineman at pick five since it's such a deep class.” James Rapien - si.com/nfl/bengals

6 Carolina Panthers via Philadelphia Eagles: QB Trey Lance, NDSU

*PHI trades pick six to CAR for picks eight and 73.

"As far as team needs go, it seems like they really want to upgrade at QB first and foremost. Beyond that would be all areas of the o-line except right tackle, outside linebacker, corner, tight end. It seems like the three QBs they like the most are Trey Lance, Zach Wilson, and Mac Jones. If Fields is still on the board, they could take him at eight." Schuyler Callihan - si.com/nfl/panthers

The Panthers trade their first and third-round picks to move up two spots here, in order to grab their future franchise quarterback. Trey Lance is a tremendous quarterback prospect that still needs time to develop. Teddy Bridgewater is the perfect mentor for him.

"Trading up two spots for Trey Lance may not seem ideal, but it makes sense if the Panthers believe he is their guy and don't want to risk waiting around. Other teams will be looking to move ahead of the Panthers to select a QB, hence why they, too, will be considering a move up. There are many question marks around Lance and whether or not he can be a franchise quarterback. He was only a starter for one season at North Dakota State but man, it's hard to deny how impressive he truly was. He took exceptional care of the football by completing 67% of his passes and threw zero interceptions. Matt Rhule wants a quarterback that can be a threat with his legs and that's precisely what Lance brings to the table." Schuyler Callihan - si.com/nfl/panthers

7 Detroit Lions: DE Azeez Ojulari, Georgia

“The Lions are in a really interesting spot this year with needs in a full rebuild. They pretty much have needs everywhere. They need talent and the best player available makes a ton of sense long term. They aren't one or two positions away from contending for even the division. Ideally, the Lions can trade down to gain more draft capital with a team willing to give up a lot to get into the top four quarterback market. No position is completely out of the question for the Lions at seven, though. Maybe cornerback is the only spot where they have two younger players that they want to give a chance to start for at least the next year." Logan Lamorandier - si.com/nfl/lions/

The Lions have a bundle of choices at pick number seven, along with an abundance of needs. The new coaching regime will have Jared Goff to build around but they choose to go defensive with this pick. Ojulari is arguably the best defensive prospect in this class and the Lions need to start building a defensive line that can get to the quarterback.

"The Lions have desperately needed a pass rush in recent years. Ojulari could definitely help fix that. He might not be a super well-known commodity in the top ten at this point, but the pre-draft process will be critical for his ascension. If he can demonstrate his athleticism through testing and maybe weigh-in over his listed 240 pounds, more will jump on the bandwagon. His biggest concern is weight and scheme fit. However, the new coaching staff has alluded that their defense will be flexible and will focus on getting talent first and foremost. Ojulari has a skillet that no one on the Lions' current roster can offer. At a premium position, his edge-bending ability is likely more valuable than many other positions -- like wide receiver at pick seven in another loaded wide receiver draft class." Logan Lamorandier - si.com/nfl/lions/

8 Philadelphia Eagles via Carolina Panthers: WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama

*CAR trades picks eight and 73 to PHI for pick six.

“The Eagles haven’t drafted a cornerback in the first round since taking Lito Sheppard in 2002. They also haven’t drafted a true linebacker in the first round since 1979 when they took Jerry Robinson. You could make the case that if they trade Wentz, quarterback becomes a priority, though, in my opinion, I doubt they go with a quarterback at six.” Edward Kracz - SI.com/nfl/eagles

In this trade, the Eagles score by moving down two spots, obtaining an additional pick in the third round and grabbing their next big-play wide receiver at number eight. Smith was arguably the best receiver in college football and won the Heisman Trophy. This is a no-brainer pick for Philly.

“I Love the trade down to grab an extra pick, and the Eagles need to upgrade the wide receiver corps. DeVonta Smith certainly fits that bill, but his size is a legitimate concern. Still, he makes the Eagles’ pass-catching group better right from day one.” Edward Kracz - SI.com/nfl/eagles

9 Los Angeles Chargers via Denver Broncos: OT Rashawn Slater, Northwestern

*DEN trades pick nine to LAC for picks 13, 78 and 142.

The Chargers had one of the worst offensive lines in football last year. This can also be said for numerous years in the past. With Justin Herbert entering his second year in the league, the Chargers need a plan to protect him. Rashawn Slater is one of the most pro-ready offensive linemen in this draft class.

“The Chargers knew they needed their LT and jumped up to get him. Some believe Slater is better than Sewell. Now the Chargers have both their QB and LT for the next few years. No excuses from Tom Telesco and the team they got their guy.” Fernando Ramirez - si.com/nfl/chargers

10 Dallas Cowboys: CB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

After losing Byron Jones in free agency last year, the Cowboys weren't the same on the boundary. They need to take a corner early in the draft and Patrick Surtain is the perfect pick. He's athletic with good length and range and would instantly boost the Dallas secondary.

11 New York Giants: TE Kyle Pitts, Florida

“The Giants are probably going in the direction of an offensive skilled position, either wide receiver or Kyle Pitts. Dave Gettleman, who doesn’t have the best poker face, already expressed the desire to upgrade there.” Nick Falato - si.com/nfl/giants

The Giants have been missing an explosive offensive weapon since they dealt Odell Beckham Jr. at the early part of his career. Kyle Pitts has shown enough to be a tight end selected near the top ten. This immediately upgrades the passing attack, even with Daniel Jones under center.

“The Giants must upgrade their skilled position players to maximize the development of former sixth overall pick Daniel Jones. Pitts is listed as a tight end, but he can be used as a big wide receiver. Pitts can win at the line of scrimmage with his release, is smooth in and out of breaks, and has exceptional body control/adjustment ability. His catch radius and ability to make contested catches away from his frame would also provide a much-needed weapon for Jones. The Giants' offensive coordinator Jason Garrett was retained and he utilized many multiple tight end sets, a lot of 12/13 personnel. Pitts will pose unique mismatches in terms of personnel because of his dual ability to play inline and be a receiver in space. Incumbent starting tight end Evan Engram is playing on his fifth-year option and may not be retained after, arguably, one of the worst Pro Bowl seasons (in the fan base’s eyes) in recent history. Pitts is a quality football player with incredible receiving skills and his “tight end” designation may result in him being available at 11.” Nick Falato - si.com/nfl/giants

12 San Francisco 49ers: OT Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma State

You will start hearing more about Teven Jenkins as we near draft season. He’s a versatile offensive lineman who can kick inside or play either tackle position. The Niners need to upgrade this offensive line and give this running game even more of a boost. Jenkins will do exactly that.

13 Denver Broncos via Los Angeles Chargers: CB Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech

*LAC trades pick 13, 78 and 142 to DEN for pick nine.

“Cornerback is probably the biggest need. My understanding is they REALLY would like to trade down.” Nick Kendell - si.com/nfl/broncos

With the trade down from their original pick, the Broncos get an upgrade in an extremely important position of need on their defense. Their secondary has struggled recently and adding a player such as Farley, despite his injury concerns, could give them a big boost on the backend.

"Getting the scheme fit corner in this class in Caleb Farley while also trading back and netting two middle-round picks? An absolute win for the Broncos. Farley comes in and can provide boundary off coverage this defense so desperately needs on day one. Farley being relatively raw to the position (former wide receiver), an ACL in 2017, 22 years of age, and opting out in 2020 don't make him a sure thing, but he has special tools and fits what Fangio likes from his boundary corners to a T." Nick Kendell - si.com/nfl/broncos

14 Cleveland Browns via Minnesota Vikings: DE Kwity Paye, Michigan

*MIN trades pick 14 to CLE for picks 26, 59 and a 2022 2nd round pick.

Cleveland trades up here with the Vikings to select one of the better defensive ends in this class. The Browns could use some help on the edge and Paye also offers the supreme run-stopping ability.

15 New England Patriots: iWR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

The Patriots need to start stockpiling offensive weapons for their future. Waddle, even though he sustained an injury that nearly cost him the entire year, is still a versatile and durable athlete that will ignite the Patriot’s passing game.

16 Arizona Cardinals: CB Jaycee Horn, South Carolina

“There are several need areas the Cardinals have, with the most notable being cornerback. That would become even greater if Patrick Peterson doesn't return.” Howard Balzer - si.com/nfl/cardinals

With the news that Patrick Peterson might be on the move, cornerback figures to be a high priority this offseason. Many have made the argument that Horn is the best corner in this draft class. Getting him with this pick would be be a real steal if he ends up meeting his projection.

17 Las Vegas Raiders: CB Eric Stokes, Georgia

There have been reports of Stokes measuring in at over 6-feet tall and 190-plus pounds. If that’s the case, with his speed and length, it becomes a no-brainer for the Raiders, who have struggled with depth in the secondary.

18 Miami Dolphins: WILL Micah Parsons, Penn State

This may look like an unexpected drop but there is something to this. There are plenty of off-field concerns with Micah Parsons that will likely become clear, as we inch closer to the draft season. There’s no doubt that Parsons is one of the most talented individuals in this class but he could be in for a drop in Draft stock.

19 Washington Football Team: QB Mac Jones, Alabama

The Washington Football Team is in for a change at quarterback and Mac Jones could be just what the doctor ordered. Jones was one of the best performers at the Senior Bowl this offseason. While he isn’t close to the talent level of the other four quarterbacks that went ahead of him, Jones has still shown that he can perform well with the talent around him.

20 Chicago Bears: OT Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech

This is a bit of a drop for a prospect as talented as Darrisaw. The Bears will likely be running to the podium to add him to their offensive line, which needs a massive upgrade. Darrisaw could step in on day one of the NFL season and provide a spark.

21 Tampa Bay Buccaneers via Indianapolis Colts: OL Jalen Mayfield, Michigan

*IND trades pick 21 to TB for picks 32 and 64.

With the Colts landing Carson Wentz, in addition to general manager Chris Ballard being a proponent of trading back, it makes sense for a team like the Bucs to jump up in this spot. As we saw in the Super Bowl with the Chiefs, depth on the offensive line is critical. Jalen Mayfield is young and has a ton of potential to move all around the offensive line.

22 Tennessee Titans: CB Greg Newsome II, Northwestern

The Northwestern product has very quietly been one of the better corners in college football. Tennessee needs to start bringing in young corners, as the unit is beginning to age and deal with a myriad of injuries. Newsome should be able to find a lot of playing time during his first year.

“Malcolm Butler is not getting any younger (he turns 31 in March), and Adoreé Jackson enters a contract year off a knee injury that limited him to three games played in 2020. Newsome pairs with 2020 second-round selection Kristian Fulton to form the cornerback combo of the not-too-distant future.” David Boclair - si.com/nfl/titans

23 New York Jets via Seattle Seahawks: WDE Gregory Rousseau, Miami

Some think that Rousseau belongs in the first round, while others don’t. This is a case where the Jets need to find a defensive end, whether it’s one they can develop or one that is pro-ready. In this case, they reach in the first round to grab someone they can hopefully develop into the pass-rusher some think he already is.

“Really like this pick. The Jets could definitely benefit from an edge rusher here and if Rousseau is available at No. 23, New York should pounce. If the Miami product can transition into Saleh’s defense quickly, he and Quinnen Williams could be a dangerous combination up front.” Max Goodman - si.com/nfl/Jets

24 Pittsburgh Steelers: RB Najee Harris, Alabama

Easily one of the best running backs in college football last year, Harris has shown that he can be an all-around back, catching the ball, blocking, finding open space and creating yards for himself. The Steelers haven’t had that kind of consistent runner since they let go of Le’Veon Bell.

25 Jacksonville Jaguars via Los Angeles Rams: OT Christian Barmore, Alabama

After trading away Calais Campbell, the Jaguars haven’t been as strong on the interior of their defensive line. Baramore didn’t have the greatest season but he capped it off with a strong National Championship game, which should have done enough to keep his draft stock up.

“Barmore's stock has risen for good reason. I'm Alabama's biggest games he was the type of dominant force inside a defense that the Jaguars are currently missing. If he's on the board, the Jaguars should sprint to the podium.” John Shipley - si.com/nfl/jaguars

26 Minnesota Vikings via Cleveland Browns: DT Levi Onwuzurike, Washington

*CLE trades picks 26, 59 and a 2022 2nd round pick to MIN for pick 14.

“The Vikings' main needs are in the trenches, both offensive line and defensive line. I bet they'll trade down from 14.” Will Ragatz - si.com/nfl/vikings

The Vikings’ defense wasn’t the same last year, with injuries plaguing their team and exposing their lack of depth. One big area of concern was their ability to get a strong pass-rush from the interior and the ability to stop running backs at the first level. Onwuzurike has been regarded as one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL Draft. This would be a considerable upgrade for the Vikings.

"This is fantastic value for the Vikings. Trade down in the first, pick up a second-rounder in 2021 and 2022 and still land a high-upside player at a position of need. Seeing Barmore go one pick earlier hurts, but Onwuzurike has the tools to be an immediate starter at three-technique, which Minnesota desperately needs." Will Ragatz - si.com/nfl/vikings

27 Baltimore Ravens: WR Rashod Bateman, Minnesota

"It's no secret the Ravens have prioritized upgrading their passing attack this offseason. Baltimore ranked last in the NFL with 171.2 yards passing per game. As a result, the Ravens will undoubtedly look to add a playmaking wide receiver in this year's Draft." Todd Karpovich - si.com/nfl/ravens

Whether you want to believe it or not, the Ravens have struggled in a big way passing the ball last year. They still don’t have a true wide receiver one on their roster. Bateman instantly adds the type of boundary weapon needed to take their offense to the next level.

“Bateman could be a good fit in Baltimore. Bateman is a big (6-foot-2, 210 pounds), physical wide receiver that would be a good fit for the AFC North. He is an exceptional route runner, can make plays after the catch and has the speed to simply stretch the field.” Todd Karpovich - si.com/nfl/ravens

28 New Orleans Saints: CB Tyson Campbell, Georgia

Despite losing Drew Brees to retirement, New Orleans is still one of the deeper teams in the NFL. While they might search for their next quarterback via the draft, it’ll be key to continue building this defense and adding pieces like Campbell to pair with Marshon Lattimore.

29 Green Bay Packers: OC Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma

Yes, the Packers skip on wide receiver again. They could potentially address that position in free agency and address the offensive line early in the draft. There is also plenty of talent at wide receiver in this draft class, so they can wait until the later rounds to select a pass-catcher for their future Hall of Fame quarterback.

“The Packers have major needs at cornerback, linebacker and receiver. Those would be sexy picks. There’s nothing sexy about a center but Corey Linsley’s presumed departure in free agency would create a giant hole in the middle of the line. The Packers used a sixth-round pick last year on Oregon center Jake Hanson but Hanson didn’t impress during training camp, failed to make the final roster and spent most of the year on the practice squad before landing on injured reserve.” Bill Huber - si.com/nfl/packers/

30 Buffalo Bills: SAM Baron Browning, Ohio State

The Buffalo Bills are a complete team that is missing a few pieces to help push them over the top and become legit Super Bowl contenders for the next several years. Adding a linebacker such as Browning to pair with Edmonds, would be the versatile type of piece that they need on defense.

31 Kansas City Chiefs: OG Wyatt Davis, Ohio State

The Chiefs could have added another weapon on offense for Patrick Mahomes but instead, they choose to protect him better by selecting an offensive lineman. As we saw in the Super Bowl, Mahomes was running for his life the majority of the game due to the lack of depth along the offensive line. Protecting their star will be vital to their success going forward.

“The Chiefs need serious help along the offensive line and while tackle may be a bit more pressing of a concern here, Wyatt Davis makes a ton of sense for them as an interior lineman. He should fit well in a zone-run blocking scheme and has the physical tools to be an impact player immediately. He may not “pop” from day one but the mauling ability he brings is hard to pass up on. A very solid pick overall on a player who should be a quality starter for years.” Jordan Foote - si.com/nfl/chiefs

32 Indianapolis Colts via TB WDE Jayson Oweh Penn State

*TB trades picks 32 and 64 to IND for pick 21.

“I tend to lean toward edge rusher or wide receiver, presuming General Manager Chris Ballard trades down or isn’t enamored with the best left tackle available.

One other fact: Ballard has traded back for more picks in each of his four drafts.” Phillip Wilson - si.com/nfl/colts

With the Colts acquisition of Carson Wentz, it means they don’t have to go reaching for a quarterback. Instead, they can grab one of the biggest athletic freaks in Oweh, who should test off the charts and become a fast-riser up draft boards. This could be a steal for the Colts.

“Trading down with the Super Bowl champions adds an additional second-round pick and the Colts are able to address a need at edge rusher with a promising prospect who was more disruptive in his final college season than statistics suggest. Oweh didn't have a sack, but he ranked among the Big Ten leaders in pass-rush win percentage. Colts defensive ends Justin Houston and Denico Autry are set to become free agents, so Oweh will be counted upon to make an immediate impact.” Phillip Wilson - si.com/nfl/colts

Round Two

33 Jacksonville Jaguars FS Trevon Moehrig TCU

34 New York Jets WR Terrace Marshall Jr. LSU

“Marshall took full advantage of a chance to shine in an offense without Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase this past season. Between Marshall, Denzel Mims, Jamison Crowder and whoever else the Jets sign in free agency, Zach Wilson will have plenty of talented targets to throw to.” Max Goodman - si.com/nfl/Jets

35 Atlanta Falcons RB Travis Etienne Clemson

36 Miami Dolphins via HOU WR Kadarius Toney Florida

37 Philadelphia Eagles via CAR WILL Zaven Collins Tulsa

38 Cincinnati Bengals OG Alijah Vera-Tucker USC

“There's a good chance that a first-round offensive line talent could fall to the Bengals in round two and that's exactly what happened with Vera-Tucker. He probably won't be a tackle in the NFL, but he should be an instant upgrade next to Jonah Williams at left guard.” James Rapien - si.com/nfl/bengals

39 Carolina Panthers DE Joseph Ossai Texas

"Carolina went all defense in last year's Draft but there are still some areas where improvement is needed. The Panthers' pass rush was non-existent for much of the season aside from Brian Burns. Teams began constantly double-teaming Burns as the season went on so adding a player like Ossai would help open things up for him on the opposite side. Ossai has a knack for getting in the backfield and being disruptive. Over the last two seasons combined, he totaled 29 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks. Head coach Matt Rhule saw him up close and in person during his time at Baylor, so he already has an idea of how good he can be at the next level." Schuyler Callihan - si.com/nfl/panthers

40 Denver Broncos via LAC OLB Joe Tryon Washington

"Joe Tryon has been somewhat under the radar. While not the finesse speed rusher Denver may want to replace Von Miller, Tryon is long, strong, and versatile. He is still developing but an early investment in edge to keep the barracks fortified along the defensive trenches is never a bad direction" Nick Kendell - si.com/nfl/broncos

41 Detroit Lions iWR Rondale Moore Purdue

42 New York Giants SAM Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Notre Dame

“Patrick Graham lands another versatile chess piece for a defense that loves to run multiple fronts and already has interchangeable second-level defenders like Jabrill Peppers, Xavier McKinney, Logan Ryan, and Julian Love. The speed, open-field tackle ability, and explosive nature of Owusu-Koramoah paired next to Blake Martinez, in nickel defenses would give the Giants a ton of depth and allow them to do so much more from a blitzing standpoint. Furthermore, Owusu-Koramoah could act as an EDGE rusher in certain speed packages. The Giants predominantly ran Cover-3 types of defenses in 2020; Owusu-Koramoah is smooth enough and has the hips, to flip and drop into coverage to the field flat. He’s also not a liability in space dropping to the deep middle hook in Tampa-2, and he’s even fluid enough to drop to deep half in Tampa-2 Robber (Inverse C2). His presence can be utilized on all three levels by Graham and his versatility allows Graham to disguise the defense’s intentions. He’s an absolute steal at pick 42.” Nick Falato - si.com/nfl/giants

43 San Francisco 49ers FS Richie Grant UCF

44 Dallas Cowboys DE Carlos Basham Wake Forest

45 Jacksonville Jaguars via MIN TE Pat Freiermuth Penn State

46 New England Patriots ILB Nick Bolton Missouri

47 Los Angeles Chargers via DEN OT Liam Eichenberg Notre Dame

48 Las Vegas Raiders ILB Chazz Surratt North Carolina

49 Arizona Cardinals OC Josh Myers Ohio State

"Needing help on the interior of the offensive line, plugging Myers in at center would provide the size and power necessary to compete against the tough defensive lines the Cardinals face in the NFC West." Howard Balzer - si.com/nfl/cardinals

50 Miami Dolphins RB Javonte Williams North Carolina

51 Washington Football Team OT Dillon Radunz NDSU

52 Chicago Bears QB Kyle Trask Florida

53 Tennessee Titans DT Jay Tufele USC

“Nose tackle DaQuan Jones has been a fixture in the middle of the line but is headed for free agency. Tufele, at 6-foot-3, 315 pounds, has the size and athleticism to step in immediately and to pair well with 2019 first-round pick Jeffery Simmons. Tufele's versatility will allow for the front multiplicity coach Mike Vrabel desires.” David Boclair - si.com/nfl/titans

54 Indianapolis Colts iWR Elijah Moore Ole Miss

“The lack of depth at wide receiver necessitates this selection as the Colts add an athletic playmaker who had 10 receptions in every game but one to improve his draft stock dramatically. At 5-9 and 185, he's considered one of the better slot receivers in this Draft. The Colts still hope that 2019 second-round pick Parris Campbell can stay healthy after enduring four surgeries in two years and showing just flashes of potential. Moore gives the Colts options in the slot as well as outside, especially if T.Y. Hilton isn't resigned.” Phillip Wilson - si.com/nfl/colts

55 Pittsburgh Steelers SS Ifeatu Melifonwu Syracuse

56 Seattle Seahawks DE Payton Turner Houston

“Without a first-round selection and just four picks in total as of now, Seahawks general manager John Schneider will be working his magic over the next couple months to add more draft capital. They likely won't make their first pick at 56 and rather trade back to acquire more picks on day three.” Ty Dane Gonzalez - si.com/nfl/seahawks

“Turner's a fun prospect, but I can't see the Seahawks - with how little draft capital they have - sticking and picking at No. 56, especially for a player at a position they're solid at. With Rasheem Green and LJ Collier on the roster, Turner's a bit redundant as a guy that can play the edge and slide inside. I'd imagine Seattle will trade out of that pick to add more selections to the four they currently have and focus on interior offensive line, cornerback, and receiver with their first couple picks unless an unexpected value play falls into their laps.” Ty Dane Gonzalez - si.com/nfl/seahawks

57 Los Angeles Rams OT Samuel Cosmi Texas

With Andrew Whitworth entering the final year of his deal and turning 40 years old in December, it certainly makes sense to add a potential left tackle of the future at that position.” Eric Williams - si.com/nfl/rams/

58 Baltimore Ravens OLB Malcolm Koonce Buffalo

"The Ravens have three outside linebackers eligible for free agency — Matt Judon, Tyus Bowser and Pernell McPhee. They will be hard-pressed to sign all three of those players. As a result, Baltimore will look to add depth through the Draft and Koonce is a good fit. Koonce has the versatility to make an immediate impact in the Ravens' aggressive defense. He does a solid job flying to the ball and can also put pressure on opposing quarterbacks." Todd Karpovich - si.com/nfl/ravens

59 Minnesota Vikings via CLE DE Jaelan Phillips Miami

*CLE trades picks 26, 59 and a 2022 2nd round pick to MIN for pick 14.

Potential off-field concerns dropped Phillips in this mock Draft.

"The Vikings haven't drafted an EDGE prior to the third round since 2005 but that might need to change this year. If Phillips is on the board here, it's an easy pick. He could be one of the steals of the Draft if he stays healthy and reaches his athletic potential. This is another fantastic addition to the D-line for the Vikings." Will Ragatz - si.com/nfl/vikings

60 New Orleans Saints ILB Dylan Moses Alabama

61 Buffalo Bills OT Larry Borom Missouri

62 Green Bay Packers CB Keith Taylor Washington

63 Kansas City Chiefs WILL Pete Werner Ohio State

“This would be the second consecutive year the Chiefs took a linebacker in the second round, but Pete Werner’s versatility makes him a good fit in Kansas City. Willie Gay Jr. is an athletic specimen who should see an increased role moving forward and with Damien Wilson hitting the free-agent market, perhaps Werner could play the SAM role until Anthony Hitchens’ contract is up. He’s a high-floor prospect and although the need isn’t pressing, selecting Werner would be a forward-thinking move on the Chiefs’ behalf — and one they should be very satisfied with.” Jordan Foote - si.com/nfl/chiefs

64 Indianapolis Colts via TB OT Alex Leatherwood Alabama

*TB trades picks 32 and 64 to IND for pick 21.

"GM Chris Ballard's willingness to trade back for the fifth consecutive Draft provides the chance to fill the offensive left tackle position made vacant by the retirement of 10th-year leader Anthony Castonzo. Leatherwood has excellent size and length at 6-6 and 316, but will need to shore up his pass-blocking skills against speedy edge rushers." Phillip Wilson - si.com/nfl/colts

Round Three

65 Jacksonville Jaguars OT Walker Little Stanford

66 New York Jets RB Kenneth Gainwell Memphis

“Gainwell’s versatility out of the backfield would surely be a great asset for new offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur. As New York moves forward without the ageless wonder Frank Gore, Gainwell has the potential to be a great fit. Besides, the jury is still out on La’Mical Perine after his rookie season.” Max Goodman - si.com/nfl/Jets

67 Houston Texans iCB Elijah Molden Washington

68 Atlanta Falcons DE Quincy Roche Miami

69 Cincinnati Bengals OG Trey Smith Tennessee

“The Bengals double-dip at guard, which could be wise, especially if they address tackle in free agency. Cincinnati had some of the worst guard play in the NFL in 2020. Upgrading the interior of their line is a must. This two-day draft haul would make Burrow's life much easier moving forward.” James Rapien - si.com/nfl/bengals

70 Philadelphia Eagles FS Ar'Darius Washington TCU

71 Denver Broncos SS Tyree Gillespie Missouri

"I like Gillespie but this feels a bit early for him. A solid athlete that played a lot of single-high at Missouri, Gillespie can come in and provide depth on special teams early while he learns the complex backend coverages of the Fangio defense" Nick Kendell - si.com/nfl/broncos

72 Detroit Lions OT Spencer Brown Northern Iowa

73 Philadelphia Eagles via CAR iDL Marlon Tuipulotu USC

*CAR trades picks eight and 73 to PHI for pick six.

74 Washington Football Team via SF WR Nico Collins Michigan

75 Dallas Cowboys DT Daviyon Nixon Iowa

76 New York Giants WR D'Wayne Eskridge Western Michigan

“Dave Gettleman has always put a high precedent on all-star games such as the Senior Bowl. Although Eskridge only practiced twice while in Mobile, he made a huge impression and was one of the biggest winners of the Senior Bowl Week. Gettleman has already stressed the importance of adding playmakers for Daniel Jones, he just got another one in the third round. Eskridge is incredibly quick in all aspects of the game: he wins with speed and quick feet at the line of scrimmage, he’s a true vertical threat with solid route-running ability, and his timed speed is probably insane. The Giants were second to last in points per game and yards per game in 2020. They completely lacked an explosive element with the week two injury to Saquon Barkley. Eskridge would really help this skilled position group. With the additions of Pitts and Eskridge, the Giants are giving Daniel Jones the weapons he needs to prove that he deserves to start in the league.” Nick Falato - si.com/nfl/giants

77 New England Patriots Forfeited

78 Denver Broncos via LAC ILB Cameron McGrone Michigan

*LAC trades pick 13, 78 and 142 to DEN for pick nine.

"I LOVE this pick. While linebackers are essentially the running back of the defense in positional value, having guys who can run can make a world of difference in today's pass game. McGrone was up and down during his time at Michigan but there are some pretty special athletic flashes in his game. He raises the athletic floor of the room day one and might even push to start at some point in 2021." Nick Kendell - si.com/nfl/broncos

79 Minnesota Vikings FS Andre Cisco Syracuse

"The Vikings are expected to lose starting FS Anthony Harris in free agency, and Cisco makes a ton of sense as his replacement. He's a true playmaker, with 13 INTs and two forced fumbles in 24 career games at Cuse. Cisco's range and ball skills would mesh perfectly with Harrison Smith's skillset, and Smith would be a fantastic mentor for him as he starts out in the NFL." Will Ragatz - si.com/nfl/vikings

80 Arizona Cardinals RB Michael Carter North Carolina

Click here to view the scouting report

"Adding someone like Carter would be a third-round bargain although the Cardinals could be seeking a bigger back to pair with Chase Edmonds if Kenyan Drake isn't re-signed. Still, Carter should be productive in head coach Kliff Kingsbury's offense." Howard Balzer - si.com/nfl/cardinals

81 Las Vegas Raiders CB Aaron Robinson UCF

82 Miami Dolphins OC Landon Dickerson Alabama

83 Washington Football Team SS Hamsah Nasirildeen Florida State

84 Chicago Bears OC Quinn Meinerz UW-Whitewater

85 Philadelphia Eagles QB Davis Mills Stanford

86 Tennessee Titans DE Elerson Smith Northern Iowa

“He projects best as a pass rush specialist in a 3-4 scheme, and there is nothing the Titans' defense needs more than someone who can put consistent pressure on the quarterback, and get him to the ground more than just a handful of times.” David Boclair - si.com/nfl/titans

87 New York Jets via SEA SAM Jabril Cox LSU

“As Robert Saleh installs his defense with Gang Green, a player like Cox can be molded into a productive contributor that plays hard every snap. His skills in coverage should translate at the next level as well (Cox had three interceptions in 10 games at LSU this season).” Max Goodman - si.com/nfl/Jets

88 Pittsburgh Steelers OT James Hudson Cincinnati

89 Detroit Lions via LAR iDL Marvin Wilson Florida State

90 Cleveland Browns iWR Tylan Wallace Oklahoma State

91 Minnesota Vikings via BAL OG Aaron Banks Notre Dame

"After crushing their first three picks, all of which are defensive players, the Vikings address another huge need by adding a guard. But this feels like a major reach for Banks, who isn't a great scheme fit and struggles with power as well. I like the idea of going O-line here, but I'm not a fan of this specific pick." Will Ragatz - si.com/nfl/vikings

92 Cleveland Browns via NO DE Ronnie Perkins Oklahoma

93 Green Bay Packers WR Dyami Brown North Carolina

94 Buffalo Bills iCB Shaun Wade Ohio State

95 Kansas City Chiefs DL Cameron Sample Tulane

“Cameron Sample’s many roles at Tulane (interior defensive lineman, stand-up 3-4 style linebacker, three-point stance EDGE rusher) make him a valuable addition to any team. The fact that he fits Steve Spagnuolo’s typical size parameters and also his scheme is even better. He may not have a very high ceiling and the Chiefs would be better off with an every-down pass-rusher but in round three, this is a decent pick. Sample has a path to immediate playing time with the Chiefs and could even be kicked inside on obvious passing downs.” Jordan Foote - si.com/nfl/chiefs

96 Tampa Bay Buccaneers DB Trill Williams Syracuse

