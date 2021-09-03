Podcast: The Biggest Storylines Surrounding the Bengals, Including Joe Burrow and the O-Line

September 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsAll Bengals+SI TIXSI.COM
Search

Podcast: The Biggest Storylines Surrounding the Bengals, Including Joe Burrow, the Offensive Line and More

Be sure to listen to and follow the only daily Bengals podcast.
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I talk about the biggest storylines surrounding the 2021 Bengals with the regular season just over a week away. We talk about the coaching staff, the offensive line and so much more.

Listen to Locked on Bengals below and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark AllBengals for the latest news, including exclusive interviews, highlights and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Practice Notes: Chase's Drops and the Latest Injury News

NFL Executives Rank the Bengals Near the Bottom of the AFC

Bengals Place Khalid Kareem on Injured Reserve, Re-Sign Mike Thomas

Four Thoughts on the Bengals' Initial Practice Squad

Bengals Make Two Surprising Cuts

Bengals Claim Two Players on Waivers

Ten Thoughts About the Bengals' Initial 53-man Roster

Grading the Trade: Bengals Sent Billy Price to Giants, Add B.J. Hill to DL Room

Joe Burrow Not Concerned About Ja'Marr Chase's Drop Issues

Postgame Observations: Bengals Lose to Dolphins 29-26

Watch: Joe Burrow Gets Standing Ovation in Return to Paul Brown Stadium

Ja'Marr Chase Could End Up Being a Fantasy Steal

Film Room: DJ Reader Shines Against Washington

Fantasy Focus—Bengals Expected to Have to Breakout Players This Season

Film Room: How Taylor & Pollack Can Use Wide Zone to Beat Modern Defenses

A look at Frank Pollack's Wide Zone Scheme and How it Will Impact Joe Mixon

Film Breakdown: Why Ja'Marr Chase Has a Chance to be Special

Mike Brown Bullish on O-Line: They're Going to "Surprise People"

Three Down Look: Bengals Defense Under Pressure to Create Pressure

Film Breakdown: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly for Left Tackle Jonah Williams

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly From Vonn Bell's First Season in Stripes

Film Breakdown: DJ Reader Should Be an Impact Player for the Bengals

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook

Aug 20, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Injured Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow stands on the field during warmups prior to the Bengals' game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Podcast: The Biggest Storylines Surrounding the Bengals, Including Joe Burrow and the O-Line

Ja'Marr Chase, Trae Waynes
AllBengals Insiders+

Bengals Notes: Ja'Marr Chase's Drops Continue, the Newcomers Arrive and Injury Updates

Aug 14, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

NFL Executives Rank Bengals Near the Bottom of the AFC

Sep 17, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Mike Thomas (80) falls into the end zone for a touchdown as Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) tackles him during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Re-Sign Mike Thomas, Place Khalid Kareem on Injured Reserve

TRENTON IRWIN
News

Podcast: Surprising Cuts, Waiver Claims and Familiar Faces on the Practice Squad

Trent Taylor
AllBengals Insiders+

Four Thoughts on the Bengals' Practice Squad

Mike Thomas makes a catch in Bengals training camp 2020
News

Bengals Make Two Surprising Cuts to Clear Path for Waiver Claims

May 14, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals punter Drue Chrisman (4) punts during NFL minicamp at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Keep Key Pieces on Practice Squad