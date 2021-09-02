Bengals Notes: Ja'Marr Chase's Drops Continue, the Newcomers Arrive and Injury Updates

The regular season opener is just 10 days away.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals practiced for the final time this week on Thursday afternoon. They'll be off for the next three days and be back at in action on Monday.

One of the biggest storylines of the preseason has been Ja'Marr Chase's drop issues. The theme continued during the portion of Thursday's practice that was open to the media.

The 21-year-old dropped a pass from Joe Burrow that he should've caught. He was running a curl route on air, so there weren't any defenders around him. Chase got back in line, ran the same route and made a nice grab a few seconds later. Watch video of the catch and clips of the other wide receivers below.

Mike Thomas was back at practice after re-signing with the team on Thursday. The veteran terminated his contract for one day to clear a roster spot for defensive end Wyatt Ray.

The Bengals also claimed cornerback Nick McCloud—both newcomers were at practice on Thursday. Ray changed his number to 93 and McCloud will wear No. 29.

Other Notes

Trae Waynes (hamstring), Khalid Kareem and Pooka Williams (hamstring) were working out on the rehab field on Thursday. The Bengals placed Kareem (shoulder) on the injured reserve list before practice, which means he'll miss a minimum of three games

Cornerback Darius Phillips, center Trey Hill and safety Trayvon Henderson weren't at practice during the part of the session that was open to the media.

The Bengals still have one open spot on the practice squad. It's a sign that more moves are coming with the regular season opener just 10 days away.

Make sure you bookmark AllBengals for the latest news, including exclusive interviews, highlights and so much more!

You May Also Like:

NFL Executives Rank the Bengals Near the Bottom of the AFC

Bengals Place Khalid Kareem on Injured Reserve, Re-Sign Mike Thomas

Four Thoughts on the Bengals' Initial Practice Squad

Bengals Make Two Surprising Cuts

Bengals Claim Two Players on Waivers

Ten Thoughts About the Bengals' Initial 53-man Roster

Grading the Trade: Bengals Sent Billy Price to Giants, Add B.J. Hill to DL Room

Joe Burrow Not Concerned About Ja'Marr Chase's Drop Issues

Postgame Observations: Bengals Lose to Dolphins 29-26

Watch: Joe Burrow Gets Standing Ovation in Return to Paul Brown Stadium

Ja'Marr Chase Could End Up Being a Fantasy Steal

Film Room: DJ Reader Shines Against Washington

Fantasy Focus—Bengals Expected to Have to Breakout Players This Season

Film Room: How Taylor & Pollack Can Use Wide Zone to Beat Modern Defenses

A look at Frank Pollack's Wide Zone Scheme and How it Will Impact Joe Mixon

Film Breakdown: Why Ja'Marr Chase Has a Chance to be Special

Mike Brown Bullish on O-Line: They're Going to "Surprise People"

Three Down Look: Bengals Defense Under Pressure to Create Pressure

Film Breakdown: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly for Left Tackle Jonah Williams

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly From Vonn Bell's First Season in Stripes

Film Breakdown: DJ Reader Should Be an Impact Player for the Bengals

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook