NFL Executives Rank Bengals Near the Bottom of the AFC

Cincinnati has posted a 6-25-1 record over the past two seasons.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to surprise people this year after finishing last in the AFC North in each of the past three seasons.

Joe Burrow is healthy, they added guys like Ja'Marr Chase, Riley Reiff and Trey Hendrickson this offseason—but was it enough?

The Athletic asked NFL executives about every team in the AFC. The Bengals were ranked 14th—ahead of the Jets and Texans.

“I just don’t know what their team is right now,” one executive told Mike Sando. “I don’t know what they’re good at or what they can be good at, outside of how Burrow played last season, and what they have in (Joe) Mixon. I don’t know what they are defensively. I guess the corners have been playing well in camp, but I don’t see a plan. I couldn’t tell you what they are.”

The Jaguars just edged out the Bengals for the 13th spot. The Chiefs were first, followed by the Bills, Ravens and Browns.

The Bengals' front office and coaching staff is expecting to be much improved this season, but there are plenty of question marks—from the coaching staff to the lack of proven offensive linemen.

If the Bengals win games, people will start to buy in. Unfortunately for them, going 6-25-1 over a two year span doesn't build much equity across the league.

Read Sando's entire article here.

