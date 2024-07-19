All Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Offensive Tackle Amarius Mims One of Two Unsigned Rookies From 2024 NFL Draft

The Bengals picked Mims with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

James Rapien

Amarius Mims joins the Bengals, speaking at a press conference at Paycor Stadium on Friday April 26, 2024.
Amarius Mims joins the Bengals, speaking at a press conference at Paycor Stadium on Friday April 26, 2024. / Phil Didion/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
CINCINNATI — Bengals offensive tackle Amarius Mims is one of two rookies from the 2024 NFL Draft class that are still unsigned.

The Vikings agreed to terms with quarterback J.J. McCarthy on Friday, which means Dallas Turner is the only other unsigned member of the 2024 Draft class.

As long as Mims signs his deal before the first day of practice (Wednesday, July 24), then there's no reason to be worried.

It's worth noting that rookies are scheduled to report for training camp on Saturday. An agreement between Mims and the Bengals could [and should] happen in the near future.

Getting him in the building and settled before the veterans return would be ideal.

Published
