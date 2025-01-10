'A True Leader' - Bengals Defensive Coordinator Candidate Patrick Graham Receives Major Praise
CINCINNATI — The Bengals interviewed Patrick Graham for their defensive coordinator job earlier this week.
The former Raiders, Giants and Dolphins defensive coordinator spent the past three seasons in Las Vegas.
Veteran defensive tackle Adam Butler praised Graham when asked about him earlier this season.
"He really is a true leader," Butler said. "He's somebody guys love to get around. He's comes in everyday with the same energy regardless of what happens. He's really good at driving things home. I think he's a very great teacher. He's very intelligent and I think he's just naturally a leader."
Graham has other interviews lined up, but appears to be a real contender to take over for Lou Anarumo. Check out the video of Butler below:
