Joe Burrow Sends Another Message to Bengals' Front Office When Asked About Retaining Star Players
CINCINNATI — Earlier this month Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made it clear he expects the team to re-sign soon-to-be free agent Tee Higgins.
He had another message for the front office on Tuesday when asked about talented players signing elsewhere in free agency.
"Whenever a great player leaves, you wish you could have found a way to keep them," Burrow said. "You don't want to make a living out of letting great players leave the building. And, you know, I think that's why you got to do everything you can to get those deals done early."
Burrow is clearly sending a message to the front office. Higgins is the perfect example of a player that the Bengals drafted, developed and haven't signed to a long-term extension.
Ja'Marr Chase is another one.
As far as former players leaving the building, Jessie Bates is the biggest star that signed elsewhere. The Bengals drafted him, developed him into an All-Pro, but didn't sign him to a long-term deal.
Bates signed with Atlanta in free agency after spending five seasons in Cincinnati and helping the Bengals reach back-to-back AFC Championship Games in 2021 and 2022.
Burrow made it clear again on Tuesday that he wants Higgins to be in Cincinnati long-term. He was about the possibility of Saturday night's regular season finale vs Pittsburgh potentially being his last game with both Chase and Higgins.
"I haven't really thought about that," Burrow said. "It's obviously a possibility—not one that I'm excited about ... But that's not in the plans, I would say."
This is the latest example of Burrow putting pressure on Bengals' ownership and the front office. Cincinnati is 8-8 and they have slim playoff hopes, but this has been a disappointing season, especially with Burrow playing at a MVP-level.
