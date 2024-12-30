Look: Time and Date Set for Cincinnati Bengals' Regular Season Finale vs Pittsburgh Steelers
CINCINNATI — The Bengals need to beat the Steelers in Week 18 to keep their season alive.
The AFC North rivals will face off on Saturday, Jan. 4 at 8:00 p.m. ET. The NFL announced the time and date on Sunday night.
Cincinnati is 8-8 on the year. They've won four-straight games. A win would give them a winning record for a fourth-straight season.
The Bengals still have a chance of making the playoffs. They need to beat Pittsburgh, plus they need the Jets to beat the Dolphins and the Chiefs to beat the Broncos.
Both of those games are on Sunday, Jan. 5 at 4:25 p.m. ET.
That means the Bengals will have to win on Saturday to keep their season alive and then they'll need some help on Sunday to make the postseason.
