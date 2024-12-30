All Bengals

Look: Time and Date Set for Cincinnati Bengals' Regular Season Finale vs Pittsburgh Steelers

The Bengals need to beat the Steelers to have a shot at making the playoffs.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) confirms a play before a huddle in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 13 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. The Steelers won 44-38.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) confirms a play before a huddle in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 13 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. The Steelers won 44-38. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bengals need to beat the Steelers in Week 18 to keep their season alive.

The AFC North rivals will face off on Saturday, Jan. 4 at 8:00 p.m. ET. The NFL announced the time and date on Sunday night.

Cincinnati is 8-8 on the year. They've won four-straight games. A win would give them a winning record for a fourth-straight season.

The Bengals still have a chance of making the playoffs. They need to beat Pittsburgh, plus they need the Jets to beat the Dolphins and the Chiefs to beat the Broncos.

Both of those games are on Sunday, Jan. 5 at 4:25 p.m. ET.

That means the Bengals will have to win on Saturday to keep their season alive and then they'll need some help on Sunday to make the postseason.

JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

