'Sometime You Eat A S*** Sandwich' - Broncos CB Riley Moss Sums Up Outing Against Bengals, Tee Higgins
CINCINNATI — Riley Moss owned his rough outing against Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins funnily on Saturday night. Higgins posted 101 of 131 receiving yards, plus a score, on the Broncos' cornerback during Cincinnati's dramatic 30-24 win.
“Sometimes you eat a s*** sandwich and you have to own it,” Moss said to the media after allowing Higgins racked up 101 yards and two touchdowns in his coverage area.
One could argue that was Higgins's best career game, being his first with three touchdowns, to go with 131 yards overall (sixth-most in his career). The 1-2 punch of Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase combined for 233 receiving yards on Saturday against one of the best secondaries in the NFL (No. 1 defense in EPA/dropback allowed).
Moss hadn't played since Week 12 due to a knee injury and the Bengals took full advantage of that absence.
"This isn't the first time that's happened in my career, and it's probably not going to be the last," Moss said about the performance. "The great ones are able to come back and be gritty and push through. And that's what I'm going to do."
