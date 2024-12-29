'Sometime You Eat A S*** Sandwich' - Broncos CB Riley Moss Sums Up Outing Against Bengals, Tee Higgins

“Sometimes you eat a sh*t sandwich”



Riley Moss had a vivid metaphor for the Broncos loss on Saturday 😅



Moss allowed 11 catches for 125 yards and 2 TDs on 14 targets vs. CIN



🎥: @ZacStevensDNVR pic.twitter.com/F0LnlVXepK https://t.co/3bp9CihPEf