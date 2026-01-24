Geno Stone’s Message Could Signal Major Defensive Change for Bengals

Change is coming to the Bengals safety room.

Veteran safety Geno Stone made that clear on Friday night when he posted a simple, yet telling message on X.

He posted a picture of him in a Bengals uniform with the deuces emoji.

This should come as no surprise to anyone as Stone’s performance on the field was consistently unimpressive from poor tackling, and busts in coverage, though missing tackles is undeniably what Stone became known for with fans as he routinely gave up additional yardage on plays that had no business going as well as they did for opposing teams.

When the team signed Stone in 2024, they thought they were getting an ascending player that could help make up for the loss of Jessie Bates. While Stone has flashed his potential at times, he's been far too inconsistent to be in the Bengals' future plans.

What Will They Do At Safety?

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs (2) gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Bengals can address safety in multiple different ways this offseason. There are a bunch of free agents that will be available, including Kam Curl, Bryan Cook and Jaquan Brisker.

They could sign a veteran. They also may use the 10th overall pick on a safety. If former Ohio State star Caleb Downs is available when they're on the clock in the first round, he'll certainly garner consideration.

Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman is one of many draftable safeties that could be available on day two of the draft.

Bottom Line

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker (9) fires up the crowd after a penalty call against the Green Bay Packers during the second half of an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The Bengals need to be better at safety. They know it. Stone knows it. Fans know it.

Taking a swing on Stone made sense at the time. They need to do it again in free agency. There are plenty of proven veterans that they could sign in free agency, while also adding to the room in the draft.

That's how they could turn a major weakness into a strength in 2026.

