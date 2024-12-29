'Best Player in Football' - Bengals Make Case for Joe Burrow to be NFL MVP After OT Win Over Broncos
CINCINNATI — The Bengals' season was hanging by a thread on Saturday night, but Joe Burrow put his Superman cape on and led Cincinnati to a 30-24 victory over Denver in overtime.
Burrow completed 39-of-49 passes for 412 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for 25 yards and a score.
All three of his touchdown passes were to Tee Higgins, including a walk-off three-yarder that kept the Bengals alive in the playoff race.
“I don’t know how anybody can stand on the field and watch Joe Burrow and not say he’s the best player in the world," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "I would not trade Joe Burrow for any player in the universe. To me, that’s MVP to me.”
Burrow is completing 69.8% of his passes. He has thrown for a Bengals' single-season record 4,641 yards and 42 touchdowns. He's also played well enough to keep Cincinnati in playoff contention entering the final week of the season.
Burrow is the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 250+ yards and three touchdowns in eight-straight games.
"I feel like Joe's the best quarterback in football right now and best player in football," Orlando Brown Jr. said.
Brown was in Baltimore when Lamar Jackson won MVP. He was in Kansas City when Patrick Mahomes won MVP. He knows what it looks like.
"He's so important to our success," Brown continued. "I think it's loud and clear. He's been the most valuable player obviously for us. He's done everything he needs to do to win that award."
Even Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons chimed in on social media, saying Burrow should be MVP and that he's the "best in thew world right now."
Burrow is the third quarterback to throw for 4,500+ yards, 40+ touchdowns and less than 10 interceptions. Tom Brady did it in 2007 and won MVP. Aaron Rodgers did it in 2011 and won MVP.
Is Burrow next?
Plenty of Bengals fans also made their case on Saturday night, as MVP chants from the 66,546 fans in attendance broke out throughout the game.
"I been said he was MVP last week," Ja'Marr Chase said. "I think him winning this game right here just got him in first place of the race."
The Bengals have to beat Pittsburgh next week and they need some help to make the playoffs, but Burrow has officially entered the MVP conversation after another stellar performance with the season on the line.
