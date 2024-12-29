'Playing On One F--king Leg' - Bengals LT Orlando Brown Jr. Details Broken Fibula Injury He's Fighting Through
CINCINNATI – While Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver gutted his way through ankle and knee injuries to catch 11 passes for 131 yards and a career-high three touchdowns, left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. did what offensive linemen do.
Toiling mostly in anonymity, Brown returned to the lineup after missing six of the last seven games with a fibula injury and provided quarterback Joe Burrow with consistent protection.
While the rest of the offensive line sprung repeated leaks, resulting in 15 quarterback hits and seven sacks, Brown held up and looked like the player he was before the injury, one who was playing the best football of his career.
After the 30-24 win in overtime, Brown offered some clarity on what he’s been dealing with.
“I played on f—king leg, a broken leg,” Brown yelled to cameras as he walked into the locker room.
Serval minutes later, a more subdued Brown sat at his locker and went into detail.
“I was really emotional there at the end obviously,” Brown said. “My fibula's been broken in two separate spots. That's what I've been dealing with all season.
“It's an extremely unique injury,” Brown continued. “To get specific, my fibula and tibia are fused together because I grew so quickly as a child. On both legs. So it's considered a weight-bearing bone. It's something I've been having to obviously deal with and the reason I've missed time outside of the other things going on around that leg.”
The other things he referenced are issues at the back of his knee.
“It’s a lot deeper than pain tolerance,” he said. “It’s a real injury with a couple other things going on around the leg.”
Brown suffered the knee injury in Week 7 against the Cleveland Browns. He was able to get through it and start the following game against the Philadelphia Eagles, but that’s when the break occurred, and he was unable to finish the game.
The Bengals made him inactive for the next three games, marking the first time in his seven-year career he had missed a game due to injury.
His injury designation for those three games was “knee/fibula.”
In the week leading up to the Pittsburgh game, the team removed the “knee” designation.
Brown started against the Steelers but again was able to finish. And he missed another three games, all of them wins to help the Bengals keep their faint playoff hopes alive.
Thursday he was a full participant in a regular practice for the first time since Oct. 17 (he was listed as full in Friday walkthroughs on Oct. 25 and Nov. 29).
“It’s important to be able to suit up for this team and for this organization,” he said. “I take a lot of pride in being available for this organization. It’s hard being on the sidelines. I would have gone out there and fought it.”
Asked if he will need surgery after the season, Brown said, “hopefully not.”
