Analyst Believes Mac Jones Will Be a Top 10 Draft Pick

Analyst Believes Mac Jones Will Be Taken in Top 10 of NFL Draft

This could work out well for the Bengals
Author:
Updated:
Original:

There are plenty of people that believe the Bengals should try to trade down in the 2021 NFL Draft, especially if top prospects Penei Sewell and Ja'Marr Chase are off the board when Cincinnati is on the clock with the fifth pick. 

There has been plenty of speculation about teams potentially trading up for a quarterback. Ohio State's Justin Fields, BYU's Zach Wilson and even North Dakota State's Trey Lance have been mentioned, but ESPN NFL Front Office Insider Mike Tannenbaum believes teams could be willing to move up to take Alabama star quarterback Mac Jones. 

"His floor is No. 8," Tannenbaum said on Monday morning. "Go back to the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. Matt Rhule loved him. It's no secret they're looking for a quarterback. So Mac Jones' floor in this years' draft is No. 8. A lot of speculation about New England. If Bill Belichick and Nick Saban, if they have conversations and that goes well, New England is going to have to get above eight to go get Mac Jones.

"Even if Carolina takes Deshaun Watson in a trade, someone will trade up for Mac Jones."

If Jones is taken in the first eight picks, then that could change a lot, not only for the Bengals, but for the rest of the NFL Draft. 

Is Fields still on the board? Will a team move up to get Lance if he's the last quarterback remaining? 

If New England falls in love with Jones, should Cincinnati entertain the idea of dropping down 10 spots to pick No. 15 in a potential trade? 

The Bengals would likely receive the Patriots' second-rounder this year (47th overall), a third-round pick in 2022, plus New England's fifth-rounder (147th overall) and a future seventh round pick in the deal. 

Trading down is something the Bengals will entertain. The Patriots could be one of the many teams interested in moving up for a quarterback. 

The Bears take Jones in our latest mock draft

Jan 28, 2021; Mobile, Alabama, USA; American quarterback Mac Jones of Alabama (10) drills during American practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
