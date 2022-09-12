Skip to main content

Bengals Promoting Long Snapper Cal Adomitis With Clark Harris Expected to Miss Extended Time

Harris' injury cost the Bengals in Sunday's loss to the Steelers.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are signing long snapper Cal Adomitis to their 53-man roster according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. 

The undrafted rookie spent the entire offseason with Cincinnati. Starter Clark Harris suffered a torn biceps muscle in Sunday's loss to the Steelers. Adomitis will take his spot. 

It's unclear how long Harris will be out, but he could miss the majority, if not all of the 2022 campaign. 

The good news is Adomitis has plenty of reps with Kevin Huber and Evan McPherson on field goals, extra points and punts. 

Read More

