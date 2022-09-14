Skip to main content

Look: Bengals Star Ja'Marr Chase Flips the Double Bird at Steelers Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick in Viral Photo

Chase had 10 receptions for 129 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh.

CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase carried Cincinnati's offense in the fourth quarter of Sunday's overtime loss to the Steelers

The star wide receiver finished with 10 receptions for 129 yards and one touchdown. 

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick also had a stellar game, finishing with 14 tackles, one interception and a blocked extra point. 

The two playmakers went head-to-head for most of the day and Emilee Chinn captured the rivalry with one image. 

She took a photo of Chase flipping the double bird at Fitzpatrick. Check it out below.

