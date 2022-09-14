Three Thoughts on Joe Burrow and the Bengals Ahead of Week 2 Matchup Against Cowboys

CINCINNATI — The Bengals came up short in Week 1 against the Steelers.

Can Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and company right the ship on Sunday in Dallas? Both teams are looking for their first win after ugly losses last week.

Here are three Bengals-related thoughts as the team starts preparations for this week's matchup with the Cowboys:

Joe Burrow Bounce Back Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports Burrow threw four interceptions and lost a fumble in Week 1 against the Steelers. It's safe to expect the star quarterback to be much better this week in Dallas. Burrow threw three interceptions in a 20-17 loss to the Bears last season. He rebounded the following week by throwing three touchdowns and leading the Bengals to a 24-10 win over the Steelers. The 25-year-old is too talented to lay another egg this week. Burrow almost led the Bengals to victory after giving the ball away five times in Week 1. He shouldn't have that problem in Dallas, even though the Cowboys were great at forcing turnovers last season. Improvement in the Trenches Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports Burrow was sacked seven times and under pressure for most of the first half against Pittsburgh. The Bengals' offensive line has to get better if they're going to reach their full potential. Alex Cappa and Ted Karras were really good in their Bengals' debut. Cordell Volson flashed his potential and La'el Collins played better in the second half. Can Jonah Williams recover after getting beat badly a couple of times by Alex Highsmith? This offensive line should be better this week, even though they have to deal with Micah Parsons and Demarcus Lawrence. Chasin History Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports Ja'Marr Chase was outstanding in the season opener. The star wide receiver nearly willed the Bengals to victory. He's one of the most valuable players in football. Chase had 10 receptions for 129 yards, despite being double teamed for most of the game. The Steelers took away the deep ball, which meant the second-year wide receiver had to move around the field, beat double teams and do a lot of work over the middle of the field. Chase had a record-setting rookie campaign, but is even better this season. He's a more complete wide receiver and gave everyone an idea of what they could see for the next 16 games—even if opponents are taking away the deep ball.

