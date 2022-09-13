CINCINNATI — The Bengals might've lost to the Steelers on Sunday, but that didn't stop them from drawing huge ratings.

It was CBS' most-watched Week 1 regional game window since 1998 when the NFL returned to the network. They averaged 17.387 million viewers according to the Nielsen national ratings, which was 21% than last year.

It was a wild, wacky game that the Steelers won 23-20 after Chris Boswell made a field goal at time expired in overtime.

