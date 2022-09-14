Bengals Film Breakdown: Analyzing DJ Reader's Stellar Performance in Week 1 Against Steelers

Last Sunday was a reminder of just how good Bengals nose tackle DJ Reader is in the trenches.

After a dominant playoff run, the veteran showcased that same level of play in the season opener. Reader was the main reason why the Bengals held Steelers star running back Najee Harris managed a putrid 2.3 yards per carry.

He dominated the Pittsburgh offensive line in the run game and at times took over plays all by himself. Let’s look at the film and watch some of the most impressive plays that he was able to make.

Taking On Double Teams

Rex Ryan once said that he will never trade one for one with his defense, but he can live with trading two for one. However, the best ability for a defensive lineman is to be able to not only take out both blockers on a double, but to win and get free.

This play is not perfect. This is a rare instance of Reader not feeling the double coming and being thrown off balance. He does a good job playing the reach block at first by getting his hands to the armpits of the right guard. Instead of bracing for the combo with a knee or placing his hips into the hole to make the double more difficult, he is smashed by the right tackle.

This is a great example of Reader’s strength, flexibility, recovery, and balance. Most players would have been struggling to stay upright on this play, but instead, Reader is able to catch himself with his right foot to stay upright. This is about 1000 pounds of force slamming down on one step. From there he then uses the momentum from that to toss the guard onto his face which also helps him to catch himself.

The difference between great play and elite play is in Reader’s ability to then make the tackle. Not only did he destroy this double team, but he also was able to make the stop himself rather than just driving Harris into his help. This is a great play from the Bengals' superstar nose tackle.

On this play, Reader can feel that double coming. He braces himself by dropping down to a knee which stops all movement from the double team. Watch the reaction of the center and left guard when Reader anchors in against this double. They are driving their feet with no forward momentum. Then, once again, instead of just being a clog in the middle of the line, Reader does the unthinkable.

He uses his leverage to split in-between the two players and rises up. Forcing his way in-between these two blockers allows for him to get involved in making the stop as well. Reader’s strength on this play is just otherworldly. Also, B.J. Hill deserves a shoutout for working his double as well so that he can squeeze this down and drive the right guard into the running back.

Reader and Hill are two monsters in the middle of this defensive line.

Block Destruction

When singled up against the offensive line, Reader destroyed the block. He's not just a player who will take away the interior, but he possesses rare nose tackle range and ability to make stops in the run game.

Reader is facing a reach block from the center with some help from the left guard. He fights to get over the top of the reach block to take away the front side A gap, but then when the back declares to the backside, Reader crosses the center’s face and makes the stop. This play showcases Reader’s ability to destroy blocks when they decide to single him up and his ability to make stops as well. The strength and understanding of leverage to cross the center’s face on this play and make the stop is uncanny.

The Bengals play a 6-1 tilt front on this particular play which places Reader as one of the two Gs/2is. That simply means that he is lined up to the inside shoulder of the guard. The right guard is attempting a down block on Reader as part of the Steelers’ GY counter. The purpose of this block is to push him to the backside of this run.

The response from Reader on this play is to take the right guard and push him so far back that both of the pulling players run into him. The penetration and movement that Reader generates on this play clogs everything up. Finally, to go with fantastic block destruction, Reader once again gets involved in making the run stop.

Pass Rush

Finally, Reader was able to add the cherry on top of his run game performance with some pass rush. Typically, this is not his strong suit, although he does have some ability and he showed it on Sunday.

This play from Reader works on multiple levels. The first level is that he gets a hit on the quarterback which is pretty much always a win for the defensive lineman. The other reason this play is fantastic for the Bengals’ defensive tackle is that he is drawing the slide. This allows for everyone else along the defensive line to play one on one. To fight through the slide and still get a quarterback hit would be impressive enough from a pass rushing 3 technique, but for your 330 pound nose tackle to do that? Just absolute insanity from Reader. He truly played one of the best games of his career against the Steelers on Sunday.

This time Reader gets a one-on-one opportunity against the Steelers' left guard and does not disappoint. He shimmies and changes the tempo of his rush and once the guard takes his second kick, Reader counters with a swim to the inside. Reader is able to use the momentum of the guard against him so that he can win the inside and take the quickest path to the quarterback. He finishes the play with a pressure and a quarterback hit although Trubisky is able to get the ball out in time for a first down.

All in all, Reader showed that he is one of the premier nose tackles in the NFL. He consistently defeats the player in front of him and changes everything for the Bengals' defense. Reader is one of the elite talents that makes this defense work and it’s about time that everyone treats him as such.

