Bengals Workout Three Interior Offensive Linemen Before Signing Familiar Face

CINCINNATI — The Bengals worked out three interior offensive linemen before ultimately signing Lamont Gaillard to their practice squad on Tuesday.

Cincinnati brought in Mike Horton, Michael Menet and Gaillard for workouts according to NFL insider Aaron Wilson.

Horton went undrafted in 2020 and Menet was a seventh-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Bengals passed on both guys [for now] and brought back Gaillard, who was on the team for most of training camp.

He's more experienced than Horton or Menet. Gaillard appeared in 13 games for the Cardinals over the past two years. He didn't allow a sack and gave up six pressures in 217 offensive snaps last season according to Pro Football Focus.

Gaillard is the third center on the team. Trey Hopkins and Trey Hill are on the active roster. Guard Keaton Sutherland is on the practice squad, but the Bengals placed him on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more with the season opener just a few days away!

You May Also Like:

Zac Taylor Worried About Hits, Not Sacks That Joe Burrow is Taking

Bengals Add Familiar Face in Offensive Line Room

Trae Waynes Working Out, Hoping to Return From Injured Hamstring

Bengals Open as Underdogs to Steelers in Week 3

Dave Lapham Weighs in on the State of the Offensive Line

Three Down Look: Bengals Flop Against Bears in Windy City

Randy Moss Says He's Still Got it: 'I'll Score a Touchdown on These Fools"

T.J. Watt Could Play Against Bengals Despite Groin Injury

Four Takeaways From the Bengals' Loss to the Bears

Snap Count Breakdown From Cincinnati's 20-17 Loss to Chicago

Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase Offer Solution to Struggles on Offense

Joe Mixon Vows to be Better Following Loss to Bears

Winners and Losers from the Bengals' 20-17 Loss to Chicago

Postgame Observations: Bengals Lose to Bears 20-17

-----



Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook