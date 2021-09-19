Winners and Losers From the Bengals' 20-17 Loss to the Bears

The Bengals lost to the Bears 20-17 on Sunday in Chicago. It was a rough game up until the very end, when they showed signs of life. They’ll look to bounce back next week in Pittsburgh against the Steelers.



Here are our winners and losers from Sunday's contest:

Winners:

Tyler Boyd

It’s hard to find any winners from this game, especially on offense, but Boyd had a solid day. He finished with seven receptions for 73 yards and had some big catches in critical moments.

Ja’Marr Chase

Chase scored on a 42-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter, giving him touchdowns in each of his first two career games. The fifth overall pick is off to a hot start.

Losers:

Joe Burrow

Burrow just didn’t have it today. He was hit a lot and didn’t have much help, but still didn’t perform to his expectations. He threw three interceptions on three-straight fourth quarter pass attempts. The Bengals' offense never got going on Sunday. He rallied late in the fourth quarter, but it was too late.

Offensive Line

Sunday's game was another rough performance from the new-look Bengals offensive line. Burrow was sacked four times, hit nine times and they didn't get Joe Mixon going on the ground. The star running back averaged just 3.5 yards-per-carry.

Zac Taylor

This loss wasn’t completely on Taylor, but playcalling certainly didn’t help. The Bengals scored just three points in the first 55 minutes of the game. Taylor is 7-26-1 since being named head coach in 2019.

