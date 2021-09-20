T.J. Watt's Groin Injury Not Serious, Star Edge Rusher Could Play Against Bengals

CINCINNATI — Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt couldn't finish Sunday's game against the Raiders due to a groin injury, but he isn't expected to miss significant time according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Watt's injury isn't considered serious and there's a chance he can suit up this week against the Bengals.

Both teams are 1-1 on the season. Having Watt on the field would be big, especially going up against a Bengals' offense that has given up nine sacks in two games, which is tied for the second-most in the NFL.

Watt has seven tackles and three sacks this season. We'll have updates on his status throughout the week.

