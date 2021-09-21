Cincinnati still has an open spot on their practice squad.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals lost a key practice squad player on Tuesday, but it didn't take long to replace him.

Just hours after the 49ers signed running back Jacques Patrick to their active roster from the Bengals' practice squad, Cincinnati announced that they added center Lamont Gaillard to their 15-man unit.

The veteran center is in his third season. He appeared in 13 games for the Cardinals over the past two years and was with the Bengals in training camp before being waived on Aug. 22.

Gaillard didn't allow a sack and gave up six pressures in 217 offensive snaps last season according to Pro Football Focus.

He gives Cincinnati a third option at center with Trey Hopkins and Trey Hill on the active roster.

