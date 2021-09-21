Watch: Trae Waynes Working Out in Quest to Return from Hamstring Injury
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping veteran cornerback Trae Waynes can get on the field in the near future.
The 29-year-old is recovering from a hamstring injury that he suffered in training camp and hasn't played in the first two games of the season.
We'll get a feel for him a little bit better in practice this week. We'll see where he's at.
Waynes was moving around well and running at practice last week, but he didn't do any work with the team.
Defensive tackle Mike Daniels posted a video of Waynes working out on Monday night. It looks like his right hamstring is improving. Watch the video below.
