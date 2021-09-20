Dave Lapham Weighs in on the State of the Bengals' Offensive Line

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been sacked nine times in two games. Only the Jets (10) have given up more sacks in the first two weeks of the season.

This isn't exactly what the Bengals were hoping for entering the season. Not only is Burrow coming off of a torn ACL, but this offense was expected to be the strength of the team.

The 24-year-old has also been hit 16 times over the past two weeks.

Bengals legend and analyst Dave Lapham weighed in on the performance of the offensive line following Sunday's 20-17 loss to Chicago.

"There were a couple of twists and a little TE (tight end) stunts that they didn't pick up well enough. Those were an issue, but overall I thought the push [from the Bears' defense] was way too much on a regular basis," Lapham said on the Bengals Booth Podcast. "At some point you have to stand and form the depth of the pocket and Joe Burrow just didn't have any kind of a pocket that he felt comfortable manipulating, stepping up in, moving up into and it's not a good feeling for him. He just doesn't look comfortable out there. And the vision becomes an issue, the interception [the pick-six]. You don't see people. When the push is in the quarterback's face and he doesn't have vision down the field, the vision's obstructed.

"Pressure doesn't always have to be a sack. It might speed up the read process of a quarterback, cause an incompletion, it may make him throw the ball where he thinks he's going to be fine and he's not cause he can't see the field well enough like on those interceptions."

The Bengals have six days to correct things before taking on the Steelers in Pittsburgh on Sunday, Sept. 26.

Listen to Dan Hoard's entire postgame conversation with Lapham below.

