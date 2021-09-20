A Snap Count Breakdown From the Bengals' 20-17 Loss to the Bears

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' lost to the Bears 20-17 on Sunday afternoon. It was an ugly game that wasn't as close as the score would indicate.

The Bengals' offense struggled throughout the game. They only ran 55 total plays.

Joe Burrow and the starting five offensive linemen were on the field for every snap. Ja'Marr Chase led the wide receivers in snaps (51) for the second week in a row, but Tee Higgins (50) and Tyler Boyd (48) weren't far behind.

Joe Mixon (46) was on the field for all but nine offensive snaps. C.J. Uzomah was on the field for 40 offensive plays. There isn't much to takeaway from the Bengals' offensive snap counts, except that they're clearly going to ride their starters.

Guys like Mike Thomas (8), Auden Tate (5), Samaje Perine (3) and Chris Evans (2) didn't get much playing time.

Four players were on the field for every defensive snap. Jessie Bates, Chidobe Awuzie, Vonn Bell and Eli Apple didn't take any plays off (65).

Logan Wilson (62) and Mike Hilton (59) weren't far behind. The three safety look wasn't used much with Ricardo Allen on injured reserve. Veteran Sean Davis played seven defensive snaps in his Bengals' debut.

The defensive line rotation met expectations going into this matchup. Sam Hubbard led the way (53 snaps), but Larry Ogunjobi was right behind him (49). Trey Hendrickson (46) and DJ Reader (39) followed.

The Bengals came out flat on Sunday, but there weren't many surprises from a playing time standpoint.

Check out the playtime percentage and snap counts for every player below.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more with the season opener just a few days away!

You May Also Like:

Four Takeaways From the Bengals' Loss to the Bears

Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase Offer Solution to Struggles on Offense

Joe Mixon Vows to be Better Following Loss to Bears

Winners and Losers from the Bengals' 20-17 Loss to Chicago

Postgame Observations: Bengals Lose to Bears 20-17

Three Keys to the Bengals Beating the Bears in Chicago

Bengals at Bears: All Bengals Staff Makes Their Picks

Zac Taylor Deserves Praise for Being a Modern NFL Head Coach

Tee Higgins Planning to Change Jersey Number

Watch: Joe Burrow Throws to Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd

Ja'Marr Chase to Doubters: "Enjoy the Show"

Watch: Film Breakdown of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase

Joe Mixon Named Ground Player of the Week

Bengals Sign Veteran Safety, Place Ricardo Allen on Injured Reserve

Film Review: How Joe Burrow and the Bengals Beat the Vikings

Evan McPherson Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Carson Palmer Praises Joe Burrow After Week 1 Win

Bengals Ranked Lower Than Expected in Latest Power Rankings

-----



Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook