Joe Mixon Vows to be Better Following Bengals' Loss to Bears
CINCINNATI — The Bengals were hoping to get off to their first 2-0 start since 2018, but the Bears had other plans.
Chicago was the better team on Sunday, beating Cincinnati 20-17. The offense struggled for most of the game, finishing with just 248 yards.
Running back Joe Mixon was the NFL's leading rusher in Week 1, but he didn't have the same success against the Bears. He had just 69 yards on 20 carries. Mixon also had one reception for two yards.
Despite the struggles and the loss, the star running back vows to be better.
"We will be better!!" Mixon tweeted.
"Bounce Back Week!!" he said in a separate tweet.
Mixon and the Bengals hit the road to play the Steelers next Sunday in Pittsburgh. Both teams are 1-1 on the season.
