Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Offer Solution to Bengals' Issues on Offense

The young duo knows Cincinnati's offense ahas to be better moving forward.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' offense struggled for most of Sunday's game against the Bears. They had four turnovers and never moved the ball consistently, finishing with just 17 points.

The Bears' secondary was sitting on the Bengals' routes because they knew Cincinnati wanted to attack them with the quick passing game. Both Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase think the offense should've included more deep shots.

"You gotta throw the ball over their head and at least make them feel like you're gonna be able to do that and call some plays that go over their head," Burrow said.

The Bengals only took three deep shots during the game. One was off target to Ja'Marr Chase, one could've been thrown better, but Tee Higgins had a chance at it and the third ended up in Chase's hands for a 42-yard touchdown.

"We waited too last minute to take shots," Chase said. "We knew they was sitting the whole game. I was telling Joe (Burrow). Tee knew. We just gotta capitalize on the stuff we see early in the game."

If the Bengals' offense is going to reach its' full potential, then they definitely need to push the ball downfield. There was a big emphasis on explosive plays this offseason and they didn't generate enough of them in Sunday's loss.

For more on the game, watch the video below.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more with the season opener just a few days away!

You May Also Like:

Joe Mixon Vows to be Better Following Loss to Bears

Winners and Losers from the Bengals' 20-17 Loss to Chicago

Postgame Observations: Bengals Lose to Bears 20-17

Three Keys to the Bengals Beating the Bears in Chicago

Bengals at Bears: All Bengals Staff Makes Their Picks

Zac Taylor Deserves Praise for Being a Modern NFL Head Coach

Tee Higgins Planning to Change Jersey Number

Watch: Joe Burrow Throws to Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd

Ja'Marr Chase to Doubters: "Enjoy the Show"

Watch: Film Breakdown of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase

Joe Mixon Named Ground Player of the Week

Bengals Sign Veteran Safety, Place Ricardo Allen on Injured Reserve

Film Review: How Joe Burrow and the Bengals Beat the Vikings

Evan McPherson Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Carson Palmer Praises Joe Burrow After Week 1 Win

Bengals Ranked Lower Than Expected in Latest Power Rankings

Cincinnati opens as underdogs in Week 2 Matchup against Chicago

Jessie Bates Plans to Play "Pissed Off" After Not Getting Contract Extension

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook