NFL News: Broncos Finalizing Deal With New Head Coach

Broncos Finalizing Deal With Packers Offensive Coordinator Nathaniel Hackett
The Broncos are finalizing a deal with Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett to make him their next head coach according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
Denver casted a wide net in their head coaching search, which included Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan.
Hackett, 42, has spent the past three years in Green Bay. Prior to that he was the Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator.
For more on this hire, check out Mile High Huddle.
