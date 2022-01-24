Chiefs Open as Significant Favorites Over Bengals in AFC Championship Game
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow might be tired of being the underdog, but that's exactly what his Bengals are in the AFC Championship Game.
Kansas City is a 7.5-point favorite over Cincinnati according to the SI SportsBook. The over/under for the game is set at 53.5.
The Bengals beat the Titans 19-16 on Saturday night to advance to the AFC Title Game. Meanwhile, the Chiefs won a 42-36 overtime thriller over the Bills on Sunday.
Kansas City is the first team in NFL history to host four-straight AFC Championship Games in their home stadium.
The Bengals beat the Chiefs 34-31 in Week 17 at Paul Brown Stadium, but the stakes are much higher this week.
