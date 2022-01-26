Skip to main content
Bengals Rookie Ja'Marr Chase: Les Miles Told Me I Couldn't Play Wide Receiver

Chase is a big reason why the Bengals are in the AFC Championship Game.

© Albert Cesare / The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

CINCINNATI — We all make mistakes, but former LSU head coach Les Miles made a big one during his time with the Tigers. 

Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was asked about his football intelligence and how it has developed over the years on Wednesday. The 21-year-old shared an interesting detail about his college recruitment. 

“Les Miles told me I couldn’t play receiver when I was coming out of high school, so that was something I had on my shoulders coming up,” Chase said. “Les Miles told me he thought I could play cornerback, I wasn’t really in full position at receiver yet. So I just kept working at my craft [in the] offseason—waking up early in the mornings to work out. I just kept focused.”

Ultimately, Chase ended up going to LSU, but played for Ed Orgeron after Miles was fired in 2016. 

Chase helped the Tigers finish 15-0 in 2019 en route to a National Championship. The Bengals picked him fifth overall in the 2021 NFL Draft and he had a dominant rookie season. 

Chase finished with 81 receptions for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns. He has 14 receptions for 225 yards in two postseason games. 

Miles clearly got that one wrong. Watch Chase's entire news conference below.

