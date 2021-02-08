NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Bucs' Linebacker Devin White Was Surprised the Chiefs Were Favored in Super Bowl LV

Tampa Bay crushed Kansas City on Sunday night
The Buccaneers took down the Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV. Tampa Bay dominated on both sides of the ball. 

It wasn't surprising to see Tom Brady and the Bucs' offense score points. The biggest shock of the night came from Tampa Bay's defense. 

They kept the Chiefs out of the end zone and forced two turnovers. Second-year linebacker Devin White was surprised Kansas City was favored going into the game.

“We didn’t take it personally, but it was crazy to us that we was still underdogs,” White said. “We defeated Drew Brees, we defeated Aaron Rodgers and then, like, he was the MVP and we still was underdogs. We just wanted to win the Super Bowl. We didn’t really care about what the media was saying because the media is not out there on the field. So, like I said, man, we don’t even keep score, we just run that s—t up and leave.”

The Bucs did exactly that, routing the Chiefs and walking away with the second world championship in franchise history. 

