Tom Brady Called His Shot Prior to Super Bowl LV

NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Search

Tom Brady Texted Bucs Teammates 'We Will Win' Every Night Prior to Super Bowl Victory

Brady Called His Shot Prior to Super Bowl LV
Author:
Updated:
Original:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers crushed the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 on Sunday night in Super Bowl LV. 

It was a surprising result. The Chiefs were 3-point favorites and plenty of analysts picked Kansas City

Like he's done for two decades, Tom Brady embraced the underdog role. He was confident the Buccaneers would get the job done. 

Brady had a simple message for his teammates in the days leading up to the Super Bowl. 

"We WILL win." 

Brady sent that message to running back Leonard Fournette and other players on the team around 11 p.m. every night during Super Bowl week. 

It's one of the many little things that the 43-year-old brought to the Bucs' locker room. 

Head coach Bruce Arians praised Brady's leadership and intangibles all season long. His presence was clearly felt, especially in a locker room filled with younger players that had never appeared in a Super Bowl. 

Tampa Bay handled business and Brady is a seven-time World Champion. 

-----

Carson Palmer Praises Joe Burrow

Analyst Has A.J. Green Signing With Top Contender

Kyle Pitts Draft Stock on the Rise

Analyst Believes Zac Taylor Could Reunite With Familiar Face

Bengals Take BIG Swing in Mock Draft 2.0

Bengals Have Lowest Odds to Win the Super Bowl Next Season

Joe Burrow Reacts to EA Sports' Relaunch of a new College Football Video Game

Carson Palmer Gives Advice to Deshaun Watson

Shaq Barrett Explains Why the Bengals Passed on Him in Free Agency

Bengals Pass on Two Top Options in Latest Mock Draft

Rookie Breakdown: A look Back at Logan Wilson's First Season

Scouts "Rave" About Receivers at Senior Bowl

Eight Players That Impressed During Senior Bowl Week

Three Things the Bengals Can Learn From the Bucs and Chiefs

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook

Feb 7, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrate after beating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Tom Brady Called His Shot Prior to Super Bowl LV

2009.09.20 BENGALS SPORTS : The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer takes a third quarter snap against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay Sunday September 20, 2009. The Enquirer/Jeff Swinger Bengals 40 2009 09 20
News

Carson Palmer 'Blown Away' By Joe Burrow's Rookie Season

Nov 29, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) meets with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) following the victory at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Chiefs vs Buccaneers: My Pick For Super Bowl LV

Nov 26, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) smiles after throwing a touchdown pass during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
News

Texans Say They Aren't Trading Watson

Dec 19, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Florida Gators tight end Kyle Pitts (84) makes a catch against Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Jordan Battle (9) and linebacker Christian Harris at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Bengals Analysts Weigh in on Potentially Taking Kyle Pitts at No. 5

Morgan Freeman
News

Watch: Morgan Freeman Narrates Super Bowl LV Preview

Nov 24, 2019; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap (96) during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
News

Carlos Dunlap Reflects on Ugly Break Up With Bengals

Feb 1, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; In this still image from video provided by the NFL, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady speak during Opening Night for the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Mandatory Credit: NFL via USA TODAY Sports
News

Super Bowl LV Prop Bets Are Here!