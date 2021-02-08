Tom Brady Called His Shot Prior to Super Bowl LV

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers crushed the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 on Sunday night in Super Bowl LV.

It was a surprising result. The Chiefs were 3-point favorites and plenty of analysts picked Kansas City.

Like he's done for two decades, Tom Brady embraced the underdog role. He was confident the Buccaneers would get the job done.

Brady had a simple message for his teammates in the days leading up to the Super Bowl.

"We WILL win."

Brady sent that message to running back Leonard Fournette and other players on the team around 11 p.m. every night during Super Bowl week.

It's one of the many little things that the 43-year-old brought to the Bucs' locker room.

Head coach Bruce Arians praised Brady's leadership and intangibles all season long. His presence was clearly felt, especially in a locker room filled with younger players that had never appeared in a Super Bowl.

Tampa Bay handled business and Brady is a seven-time World Champion.

-----

-----

