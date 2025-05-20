Cincinnati Bengals Reportedly Adding Two Scouts Following Christian Sarkisian's Departure
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hiring two new scouts in the wake of Christian Sarkisian's departure for Northwestern.
Neil Stratton is reporting that Josh Hinch is joining the Bengals front office. He spent the past four seasons in New England. He also spent time with the Buccaneers.
Hinch served as the Patriots' southeast area scout. It's fair to assume he'll replace Sarkisian, who left the Bengals after getting the general manager job at Northwestern.
The Bengals are also hiring former Panthers and Seahawks scout Tyler Ramsey according to Stratton.
Check out Ramsey's bio according to the Panthers website below:
"Prior to coming to Carolina, Ramsey spent 12 seasons with Seattle, most recently as an area scout for the Seahawks. Starting as a personnel intern (2009), he was later named scouting assistant (2011). During his time in Seattle, his duties consisted of advance scouting opponents, performing free agent and practice squad evaluations, monitoring the daily waiver wire and scouting the UFL and CFL. Ramsey earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Washington (2008) and completed his MBA from Washington State University (2017). A starting quarterback and safety (2003-04) for Bellevue High School in Seattle, Ramsey was part of a team that won three consecutive 3A state titles (2001-03)."
