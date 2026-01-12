Former Bengals Star Sparks Reunion Buzz After Hinting at Possible Exit in Free Agency

The Bengals have a clear need at defensive tackle after another season in which the interior of the defensive line failed make any significant impact. They may end up turning to a familiar face for help at the position.

When a tweet asking if the Lions should consider re-signing DJ Reader surfaced, Detroit fans made it clear that Reader should not return unless he takes a paycut due to the presence of other players at the position such as Roy Lopez, and Tyleik Williams.

Reader responded:

"The people have spoken. It's okay," Reader responded on X.

His response led to speculation that the Bengals could reunite with the veteran nose tackle.

Reader spent four seasons in Cincinnati and considering the Bengals' issues in the trenches, it's natural for fans to wonder if a reunion would make sense.

Instant Analysis

Nov 16, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) stiff arms Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader (98) during the third quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

While Readers Pro Football Focus grades may be lower than what they usually were when he was with the Bengals, they do not necessarily indicate the impact he had, as is often the case for nose tackles.

Even with Reader playing only 583 snaps in 2025, the Lions' defense still ranked 18th in the league amid an entourage of injuries to the defense as a whole. It would be foolish to think that Reader did not play a role in Detroit's defense managing to maintain average status after all the injuries to the unit.

Not only would Reader himself bring a much needed injection of talent back to a Bengals defensive line that has struggled tremendously ever since he left back in the 2024 offseason, but pairing him with TJ Slaton would create a dynamic run stopping duo on the interior that complements each other perfectly.

Bengals fans want Reader back in stripes, and the front office should as well if Duke Tobin is serious about adding talent and leadership to the defense this offseason.

