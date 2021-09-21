Joe Burrow Has Never Seen Top Gun

The 24-year-old admitted he hasn't watched the classic movie.

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow was interviewed by Charissa Thompson on Sunday prior to the Bengals' matchup against the Bears.

The 24-year-old discussed the pressure of being considered the "savior" of the franchise, plus he talked about his recovery from a torn ACL.

The most interesting thing about the interview might've been the movie reference that Burrow didn't understand.

"I was gonna say you're Ice Man. Nothing affects you," Thompson said in response to one of Burrow's answers. "You have ice in your veins."

Unfortunately, Burrow didn't understand the reference.

"I don't think I've seen Top Gun," he said. "Never seen it."

Top Gun was released 10 years (1986) before Burrow was born (1996). Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer and Kelly McGillis starred in the movie. The sequel (Top Gun: Maverick) is scheduled to be released in November.

This isn't the first time Burrow made a surprising comment about movies. Last season he admitted that he was "too scared" to watch Harry Potter or Lord of the Rings as a kid.

Watch the trailer for the original Top Gun and Thompson's interview with Burrow below.

