Look: Surprising Zac Taylor Stat Says A Lot About Bengals and Rest of AFC North
CINCINNATI — The Bengals finished the 2024 season with a 9-8 record, falling just short of the playoffs for a second-straight year.
Despite not making the postseason, Cincinnati still has more playoff wins over the past six years than the rest of the AFC North combined.
Head coach Zac Taylor is 5-2 in the postseason, including 3-1 on the road. Meanwhile, the rest of the division has a combined four playoff wins since 2019—Taylor's first year in Cincinnati.
The Ravens are 3-5 in the playoffs over that span. The Steelers are 0-4 and the Browns are 1-2.
It's a wild, but true stat. The Bengals have made the playoffs twice in the past six years, which is tied with the Browns. The Ravens have made it five times and the Steelers have made it four times.
Winning in the playoffs is hard. It helps when you have an elite quarterback like Joe Burrow to help navigate the postseason ebbs and flows.
