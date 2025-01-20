All Bengals

Look: Surprising Zac Taylor Stat Says A Lot About Bengals and Rest of AFC North

The Bengals are 5-2 in the playoffs under Taylor.

James Rapien

Jan 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor reacts to an interference call on the Bengals against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Jan 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor reacts to an interference call on the Bengals against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bengals finished the 2024 season with a 9-8 record, falling just short of the playoffs for a second-straight year.

Despite not making the postseason, Cincinnati still has more playoff wins over the past six years than the rest of the AFC North combined.

Head coach Zac Taylor is 5-2 in the postseason, including 3-1 on the road. Meanwhile, the rest of the division has a combined four playoff wins since 2019—Taylor's first year in Cincinnati.

The Ravens are 3-5 in the playoffs over that span. The Steelers are 0-4 and the Browns are 1-2.

It's a wild, but true stat. The Bengals have made the playoffs twice in the past six years, which is tied with the Browns. The Ravens have made it five times and the Steelers have made it four times.

Winning in the playoffs is hard. It helps when you have an elite quarterback like Joe Burrow to help navigate the postseason ebbs and flows.

JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

