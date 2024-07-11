Look: Tee Higgins Hangs Out With Tyler Boyd in Nashville
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins spent time with Tyler Boyd this offseason in Nashville.
The two spent the past four seasons together in Cincinnati. Boyd signed a one-year deal with the Titans this offseason after spending the first eight years of his NFL career with the Bengals.
Higgins, a Tennessee native, is expected to play on the franchise tender this season. The Bengals and Higgins have until July 15 to agree to a long-term deal. If they can't agree to terms, then the 25-year-old will make $21.8 million this year and will be scheduled to become a free agent next offseason.
Check out the photo of Higgins and Boyd below:
