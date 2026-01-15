John Harbaugh’s Decision Could Have Major Impact on Dan Pitcher’s Future With Bengals

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are one step closer to finding out if Dan Pitcher will be back in 2026.

Pitcher interviewed for the Browns head coaching job last week. While they haven't made a decision, the biggest head coaching domino has fallen.

Former Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is in the process of finalizing a deal with the New York Giants. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news overnight. Harbaugh cancelled his interview with the Titans, and never met with the Falcons or Browns.

Why does this impact Pitcher?

Well, it opens the door for Cleveland to move past the "Harbaugh dream" and onto realistic candidates like Pitcher. The Browns appear to be eyeing a young, offensive mind.

"The Browns would love to keep DC Jim Schwartz with their new head coach given all the defensive success they've had, which is why most expect them to hire an offensive minded head coach," NFL insider Jordan Schultz said on Wednesday. "Many around the league have viewed the Browns as a team that could hire a head coach who might be a year away from being a legitimate candidate. But in their eyes, 'if he's going to be a head coach in the future, why wait?' that's why you're seeing Cleveland interview requests for Bengals OC Dan Pitcher, Jags OC Grant Udinski, and Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase, pairing a young offensive mind with Schwartz is seen as very intriguing to Cleveland."

The Browns also interviewed former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, but he's being targeted by multiple teams for both offensive coordinator and head coaching jobs.

Pitcher hasn't interviewed anywhere else (yet) and clearly fits the description of a young, up-and-coming offensive mind. The Bengals want him back, but given the clarity surrounding Harbaugh's future, Cleveland could make their decision soon.

