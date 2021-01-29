The Rams Have Their Eye on Matthew Stafford

NewsAll Bengals+
Rams Reportedly Eyeing Lions Quarterback Matthew Stafford

Stafford and the Lions will part ways this offseason
Former No. 1 overall pick Matthew Stafford will be on a different team in 2021. 

The Lions have agreed to part ways with the 32-year-old this offseason. Detroit is expected to be asking for a first round pick and more in exchange for the former Pro Bowler. 

The Rams are interested in Stafford according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. 

"Matthew Stafford considers the Rams a viable contender in his trade market with the Lions," Fowler tweeted on Friday afternoon. "While it’s unclear what the Rams can do with Jared Goff’s long-term deal on the books, they’ve explored the possibilities with Stafford."

Los Angeles went 10-6 and beat the Seahawks in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs before losing to the Packers in Green Bay. 

They're not thrilled with Goff, who might be the fourth-best quarterback in the ultra competitive NFC West.

“What I can say is Jared’s Goff’s a Ram in this moment,” Rams General Manager Les Snead said earlier this week. “It’s way too early to speculate the future. That’s a beautiful mystery.”

Goff signed a four-year, $134 million contract extension with the Rams that begins next season. 

He completed 370-of-552 (67%) passes for 3,952 yards, 20 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 15 games this season. 

Stafford would be a clear upgrade, but the Rams may have to get creative. Maybe the Lions would be willing to take on Goff's contract in a potential deal, but that's unlikely. 

Moving the 26-year-old in a separate deal and then trading for Stafford is possible, but it'll be difficult. The Rams don't have their 2021 first round pick. They sent it to Jacksonville in exchange for cornerback Jalen Ramsey in 2019. 

Snead and Rams head coach Sean McVay better hope the Lions believe Goff can be part of the solution in Detroit, otherwise it'll be tough to bring Stafford to Los Angeles this offseason. 

