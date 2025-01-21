All Bengals

The Bengals fired Lou Anarumo on Jan. 6.

James Rapien

Nov 18, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive coordinator Al Golden talks to players during warmups before the game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bengals will meet with Al Golden about their defensive coordinator job on Wednesday according to Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic.

That will give Golden time to wrap things up in South Bend after helping Notre Dame reach the National Championship Game.

The Fighting Irish fell short, losing to Ohio State 34-23.

Golden is more than just the favorite to be the Bengals' next defensive coordinator. It would be shocking if he wasn't hired at this point.

In all likelihood, the Bengals will meet with Golden, work out any contract details that need to be worked out and move forward.

James Rapien
