NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Search

Former Bucs and Chargers Wide Receiver Vincent Jackson Found Dead at 38

Jackson was a three-time Pro Bowler
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Former Chargers and Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson was found dead in a hotel room in Brandon, Florida on Monday. 

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's office confirmed the awful news and is investigating his death. 

“My heart aches for the many loved ones Vincent Jackson leaves behind, from his wife and children to the Buccaneers nation that adored him," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "Mr. Jackson was a devoted man who put his family and community above everything else. Football aside, he touched countless lives through his Jackson In Action 83 Foundation. We shared a passion for supporting military families, and three years ago, Jackson was even made an honorary deputy by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office to recognize his dedication to the community. He will be sorely missed by not only football fans across the country, but also the people here in Hillsborough County who reaped the benefits of his generous contributions.” 

Jackson was 38-years-old. The Chargers took him in the second-round (61st overall) of the 2005 NFL Draft. He spent seven seasons in San Diego, before signing with Tampa Bay in free agency. He was on the Buccaneers for five years.

The three-time Pro Bowler finished with 540 receptions for 9,080 yards and 57 touchdowns. He averaged 16.8 yards-per-reception. 

Jackson officially announced his retirement in 2018.

-----

You May Also Like:

The 2020 QB Class: Where the Top Signal-Callers Stand After Year One

Bengals Expected to Make "Major Leap" in 2021

Tyler Boyd Wants the Bengals to Sign J.J. Watt

Joe Burrow Featured on Custom Video Game Cover

Bengals Finalize 2021 Coaching Staff

Three AFC North Teams Among Favorites to Sign J.J. Watt

Look: Designer Releases New Bengals Uniform Concept

Is a Bengals Ring of Honor on the Way?

Dave Lapham Names One Free Agent He Wants the Bengals to Sign

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook

Oct 25, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Detailed view of a Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmet against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Former Bucs and Chargers Wide Receiver Vincent Jackson Found Dead at 38

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) takes the field during introductions before the first quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. The Bengals led 17-10 at halftime. Cleveland Browns At Cincinnati Bengals
News

Joe Burrow Teases Next Phase of Rehab Process

Penei Sewell, Ja'Marr Chase
News

NFL Draft Prop Bets: Which Wager Should Bengals Fans Make?

Jan 1, 2017; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones (24) paces the sideline between drives in the first quarter of the NFL Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit:
News

Former Bengals Cornerback Adam Pacman Jones Arrested and Charged With Assault

Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert
AllBengals Insiders+

The 2020 QB Class: Where the Top Signal-Callers Stand After Year One

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) talk during a timeout in the second quarter of a Week 1 NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Los Angeles Chargers At Cincinnati Bengals Sept 13
News

Bengals Expected to Make a 'Major Leap' in 2021

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Podcast: Bengals Finalize Coaching Staff and Mock Draft Monday

Tyler Boyd, J.J. Watt
News

Tyler Boyd Wants J.J. Watt to Sign With the Bengals