Former Bucs and Chargers Wide Receiver Vincent Jackson Found Dead at 38

Former Chargers and Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson was found dead in a hotel room in Brandon, Florida on Monday.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's office confirmed the awful news and is investigating his death.

“My heart aches for the many loved ones Vincent Jackson leaves behind, from his wife and children to the Buccaneers nation that adored him," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "Mr. Jackson was a devoted man who put his family and community above everything else. Football aside, he touched countless lives through his Jackson In Action 83 Foundation. We shared a passion for supporting military families, and three years ago, Jackson was even made an honorary deputy by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office to recognize his dedication to the community. He will be sorely missed by not only football fans across the country, but also the people here in Hillsborough County who reaped the benefits of his generous contributions.”

Jackson was 38-years-old. The Chargers took him in the second-round (61st overall) of the 2005 NFL Draft. He spent seven seasons in San Diego, before signing with Tampa Bay in free agency. He was on the Buccaneers for five years.

The three-time Pro Bowler finished with 540 receptions for 9,080 yards and 57 touchdowns. He averaged 16.8 yards-per-reception.

Jackson officially announced his retirement in 2018.

