Tyler Boyd Wants J.J. Watt to Sign With the Bengals

The recruiting stage of the offseason is here
The Bengals are expected to aggressively address their weaknesses this offseason—both in the draft and in free agency. 

Adding quality players in the trenches is a priority. 

Wide receiver Tyler Boyd wants Cincinnati to go after star pass rusher J.J. Watt. The Texans released the five-time All-Pro on Friday

"@JJWatt Bengals bro lets turn this sh-- up," Boyd tweeted on Sunday morning

Watt is still one of the premier pass rushers in the NFL. His ability to play inside and outside, while impacting the quarterback is a rare trait that would help plenty of teams. 

He appeared in all 16 games in 2020, finishing with 52 tackles, five sacks and 17 quarterback hits. He was the seventh highest graded edge defender according to Pro Football Focus (85.5). 

Watt reportedly wants to join a contender. The Bengals certainly don't fall in that category following a 4-11-1 season. 

Cincinnati did sign former Texans defensive tackle D.J. Reader in free agency last offseason. He played with Watt for four seasons in Houston. 

The Steelers, Buccaneers, Packers and Ravens are the favorites to sign Watt. The Bengals aren't listed on the latest odds

Adding a player like Watt would be huge for Cincinnati, but it probably won't happen.

