Bengals Expected to Make a 'Major Leap' in 2021

NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Search

Bengals One of Five Teams Expected to Make a 'Major Leap' in 2021

The Bengals were the one of three AFC teams on the list
Author:
Publish date:

The Bengals have only won six games over the past two seasons, but there's plenty of reasons to be optimistic about their future. They have a star quarterback in Joe Burrow and a quality core, which includes Jessie Bates, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and DJ Reader. 

They'll also have around $37 million in cap space and eight draft picks to work with this offseason. They can easily free up another $18 million in space by cutting Geno Atkins, Bobby Hart and BJ Finney. 

The Bengals are one of five organizations that made CBS Sports' list of teams that are expected to make a "major leap" in 2021.

"They've won six games in two years with Zac Taylor, but boy oh boy will Joe Burrow's return under center give them an adrenaline boost," Cody Benjamin wrote. "For the second straight offseason, the Bengals also have a ton of money to play with, meaning they can continue to surround their young quarterback with talent. Maybe it's help up front (please). Maybe it's another weapon to fill out an already-promising wide receiver corps. Either way, if Burrow can stay upright, Cincy should easily be bound for an improvement over 4-11-1. It helps that rivals like the Steelers could be due for regression as they battle age, cap issues and QB questions."

The Jaguars, Jets, 49ers and Panthers were the other four teams that made the list. 

The Bengals could take a significant step forward in 2021, but they're going to have to be aggressive in free agency.

Signing a top tackle like Trent Williams or Taylor Moton would be ideal. It would give them flexibility in the draft. 

The same goes for the guard position. Both Joe Thuney and Brandon Scherff could hit the open market. 

Fixing the offensive line in free agency would give Cincinnati a chance to add extra firepower at wide receiver and/or tight end in the draft. They need to give Burrow as many weapons as possible. 

If they do that, then there's no reason why the Bengals can't be much more competitive than they've been in each of the past five seasons. 

 -----

You May Also Like:

Tyler Boyd Wants the Bengals to Sign J.J. Watt

Joe Burrow Featured on Custom Video Game Cover

Bengals Finalize 2021 Coaching Staff

Three AFC North Teams Among Favorites to Sign J.J. Watt

Look: Designer Releases New Bengals Uniform Concept

Is a Bengals Ring of Honor on the Way?

Dave Lapham Names One Free Agent He Wants the Bengals to Sign

Analyst Predicts Bengals Will Sign Top Free Agent

Bengals Analysts Weigh in on Kyle Pitts

Carlos Dunlap Praises Joe Burrow

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) talk during a timeout in the second quarter of a Week 1 NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Los Angeles Chargers At Cincinnati Bengals Sept 13
News

Bengals Expected to Make a 'Major Leap' in 2021

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Podcast: Bengals Finalize Coaching Staff and Mock Draft Monday

Tyler Boyd, J.J. Watt
News

Tyler Boyd Wants J.J. Watt to Sign With the Bengals

Justin Fields, Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson
News

Mel Kiper Jr. Makes Bold Declaration About the 2021 Quarterback Class

Paul Brown Stadium
News

Designer Releases Bengals Ring of Honor Concept of Paul Brown Stadium

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates a first down run in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. The Bengals and Browns exchanged late touchdowns, finishing in a 37-34 win for the Browns. Cleveland Browns At Cincinnati Bengals
GM Report

Podcast: A Potential Bengals Ring of Honor and the Weekend Mailbag!

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) is unable to complete a pass thrown by Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) in the fourth quarter of a Week 4 NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals won 33-25. Jacksonville Jaguars At Cincinnati Bengals Oct 4
GM Report

Bengals Receive High Marks for 2020 Rookie Class

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs off the field after the NFL game on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals defeated Tennessee Titans 31-20. Cincinnati Bengals At Tennessee Titans
News

Look: Joe Burrow Featured on Custom Video Game Cover