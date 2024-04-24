Report: Hamilton County Commissioner Makes Declaration About Paycor Stadium Funding
CINCINNATI — Paycor Stadium is due for hundreds of millions of dollars in upgrades over the next decade, but Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reese doesn't want her taxpayers footing the brunt of the bill.
The Cincinnati Business Courier reports Reece wants the NFL to "kick in at least" $100M for upgrades at Paycor Stadium. The CBC notes it is the "first time a county official has thrown out a specific figure for a project expected to cost hundreds of millions of dollars."
The Bengals lease on Paycor Stadium with Hamilton County expires in 2026, with upgrades needed to maintain the two-decade-old stadium as a state-of-the-art facility. Reece just wants to make sure all parties are contributing their fair share.
Reece affirmed a "requirement expressed by all three commissioners that the capital stack for the project include money from the NFL, the Bengals, and the state of Ohio, in addition to Hamilton County taxpayers."
