Cincinnati Bengals Host Day Two Offensive Tackle Prospect For Visit Ahead of 2024 NFL Draft
CINCINNATI — The Bengals hosted Notre Dame offensive tackle Blake Fisher for a top 30 visit according to Matt Freeman of IrishSportsDaily.com.
Fisher is 54th on Daniel Jeremiah's big board, which means Cincinnati could target him in round two with the 49th overall selection. The Bengals have plenty of options in the first round and if they don't take an offensive tackle in round one, adding one in the second round would make a lot of sense.
Fisher also visited the Browns, Commanders, Eagles, Panthers, Patriots, Steelers and 49ers according to Freeman. It is worth noting that Fisher is only 21-years-old and is projected to be a third round pick by Dane Brugler of The Athletic.
For more on the Bengals' draft plans, check out our first round big board here.
